Though the August double homicide of Ray Atkinson Jr. and Tasha Newby remains unsolved, the underlying legal disputes surrounding the Bend home where the couple was killed have nearly concluded.
A neighbor and her husband recently purchased the house at 932 NE 12th St. where the killings took place, according to probate attorney Brian Thompson, who is representing a party involved in a dispute over the house. The home has a listed value of $333,000 according to county property records. Thompson said the sale will close next week.
An estate sale is planned for this weekend, Thompson said.
Ray Atkinson Sr. — the victim's father and owner of the home where the killings took place — had two sons, Ken Atkinson and Ray Atkinson Jr.
After Ray Sr. died without a will in August 2019 at age 82, his sons went to court over control of his estate, which consisted mainly of the value of the NE 12th St. home.
At the time of their deaths, Ray Atkinson Jr. and his fiancé Newby were living in the home.
On Aug. 15, a worried friend and a relative entered the home after the couple couldn’t be reached for several days. Their bloodied bodies were found in the cluttered basement.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel reiterated Thursday, as he has for nearly nine months, the investigation of the murders remains ongoing.
“There’s still not evidence to file charges,” he said.
Investigators are still waiting on results from the state crime lab, though Hummel doesn’t expect that to be a deciding factor in his charging decision.
Hummel has faced increasing scrutiny from friends and relatives of the deceased couple.
Newby’s sister, Racheil Hoffman, has called on the public to pressure Hummel’s office to bring charges.
“They know who did it, they are hoping for the perfect storm of evidence before they arrest the murderer/s,” she wrote this month on Facebook. “All the while they get to walk free. WE WANT JUSTICE NOW!!!”
A hearing in circuit court was held earlier this week in the probate case of Ray Atkinson Sr.
Once the home sale closes, Ray Atkinson Sr.’s estate is expected to be divided, with half going to Ken Atkinson and half to the estate of Ray Atkinson Jr.
Ray Atkinson Jr.’s estate will be divided between his two half-brothers: Ken Atkinson, who has the same father, and Jonathan Woodstock, who has the same mother .
Following the killings, Woodstock moved into the 12th Street home to protect it and prepare it for sale.
Ken Atkinson has fought Woodstock’s continued presence at the home, changing the locks and reporting Woodstock to the police for trespassing several times. Police told him it was a "civil matter," according to court records.
Ken Atkinson lived for years in Bend before moving to Ely, Nevada, where he worked as a corrections officer.
Woodstock has asserted in court documents in the probate case that Ken Atkinson is a main suspect in the Atkinson-Newby murder, which Ken Atkinson disputes in other filings.
Ken Atkinson has not attended recent hearings in the probate case, court records show. His attorney, Lawrence Erwin, didn’t return calls or emails.
