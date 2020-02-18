A student posted a hoax bomb threat on social media that caused the evacuation of the culinary school at Central Oregon Community College on Tuesday morning.
School officials declined to identify the student, but know who it is and said they will not press charges, school spokesman Ron Paradis said.
"We will use the student conduct process," he said.
After the threat came to light, COCC's Jungers Culinary Center was evacuated from around 8:15 to 9 a.m. Staff concluded there was no threat to the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.