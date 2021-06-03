Jefferson County commissioners interviewed finalists for sheriff at Wednesday’s meeting and in the end, voted to promote Undersheriff Marc Heckathorn to the top post.
Outgoing Sheriff Jim Adkins, 57, announced in April he would step down this summer.
Heckathorn’s first day will be July 1. He will earn $98,000 per year as sheriff.
Following Adkins’ retirement announcement, the county held an open application period that yielded packets from three interested people. Heckathorn, 45, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Jason Pollack were named finalists and interviewed in person by the commissioners. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Ian Lance did not make the cut, with commissioners speaking in favor of hiring a local candidate.
At Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners questioned Heckathorn and Pollack about leadership style, police reform and how they plan to tackle the upcoming jail levy.
In 1998, Adkins ran for sheriff, losing to Jack Jones. Twelve years later, commissioners promoted Adkins from undersheriff to interim sheriff following the sudden resignation of Jones, who was revealed to be the subject of an Oregon Department of Justice investigation.
In his retirement announcement, Adkins said the county would benefit from fresh leadership in the upcoming push for a new jail operating levy, and recommended Heckathorn as his replacement.
For the past 20 years, the Jefferson County jail has been funded in large part by a local option levy. Under state law, local governments can ask voters for up to a five-year tax increase to fund operations.
For years, Jefferson County enjoyed more than $800,000 per year in extra revenue by housing inmates from Crook County, where the cramped jail was the subject of human rights complaints. But with the completion of a new Crook County jail in 2019, that added revenue went away.
In 2019, Jefferson County voters approved the most recent jail operating levy, securing funding through June 2022. That win was far from a landslide, and Adkins said at the time the campaign took a lot out of him.
Under state law, no public resources may be used to campaign for the levy, which in previous elections led Adkins to devote much time off work calling voters advocating for the jail tax.
Another potential challenge for Heckathorn will be the next round of collective bargaining with his deputies union, which will begin in November.
Now that he’s appointed, Heckathorn also must run in 2022 to keep his seat. If more than one person files to run against him, a May primary will be held. In that case, if one candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, that candidate will win the race outright. If not, the two finalists will face off in the November general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.