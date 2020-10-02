Inmates forced to sleep shoulder-to-shoulder on the ground without COVID considerations. Prison gangs controlling who's allowed to use the bathroom. Female inmates made to urinate and defecate in their clothes, or between parked buses as guards looked on.
The stories from last month's historic movement of Oregon prisoners during the state's massive wildfires have alarmed criminal justice advocates who are calling on the Oregon Legislature to fund an independent investigation into what happened.
“The simple truth is we don’t have a complete picture of the evacuation,” said Bobbin Singh, founding director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center. “We’re hearing anecdotes from dozens and dozens of inmates and family members, and it’s becoming clearer and clearer that there was a breakdown in what happened, and we need to figure out exactly what transpired, the conditions people were living in, so it never happens again.”
As wildfires tore through the state on Sept. 10, state Department of Corrections officials made the decision to evacuate correctional facilities outside Salem and south of Portland. In total, around 40% of the state's more than 14,000 inmates were affected.
The Oregon National Guard transferred about 1,300 inmates from the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville to the Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras. An additional 1,400 inmates from three institutions were moved to the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, which already had 2,000 prisoners.
Coffee Creek is the state’s only women’s prison, as well as the intake site for the state’s male offenders. That night, Sept 10, around 1,000 female inmates were moved by bus to Deer Ridge, a medium-security facility four miles east of Madras. To make way, all the male Deer Ridge inmates were transferred to an unused minimum security building at the prison, which had been out of use since 2016.
Around 200 of the relocated Deer Ridge inmates rebelled overnight in response to smoky conditions and poor ventilation, kicking open the doors in their housing units and remaining outside in a recreation area in violation of orders.
Singh said it was possibly the largest forced movement of inmates in the state's history. His group sent a letter to lawmakers on Sept. 24, calling on them to learn what transpired in the days leading up to the evacuation, down to the minute.
"I don’t want to fault DOC for thinking that they had to move people out of harm’s way," Singh said. "But seemingly every decision that happened after that initial decision to move people for safety, was flawed."
A state corrections authorized spokeswoman did not return a call left Friday.
A more pressing concern for activists and families of inmates is a broader release of Oregon inmates in response to the pandemic. State corrections officials have said more than 5,000 inmates would have to be released to allow social distancing in Oregon prisons. Gov. Kate Brown has rejected the idea.
As of Sept. 30, 993 Oregon inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the DOC. Of those, nine died. Two hundred and sixty-one staff members also had contracted COVID-19.
