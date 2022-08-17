stock_deschutes county courthouse

The Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend. 

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

A Gresham man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for sexually abusing a child on a trip to Bend in 2018.

The trial of Stephen Andrew "Steve" Goode took place over four days last week in a Deschutes County Circuit courtroom. The jury deliberated for five hours Friday and Monday before returning unanimous guilty verdicts on all four charges: first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, menacing and strangulation.

