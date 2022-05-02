ONTARIO — A federal grand jury has indicted two men — one from Oregon and the other from Idaho — on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl across the state border.
Daniel DeLafuente Sosa III, 39, of Ontario; and Nicholas Franklin Perkins, 37, of Weiser, Idaho; allegedly distributed 50 grams or more of meth and 40 grams or more of fentanyl between Feb. 23 and April 26, according to a news release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boise.
The men also face a criminal forfeiture allegation that seeks to take four vehicles, cellphones and any cash proceeds from the alleged drug trafficking if they are convicted, according to the indictment. They also could be sentenced to federal prison terms of five to 40 years and a maximum fine of $5 million if convicted, the news release stated.
