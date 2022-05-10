A Bend woman is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly trying to shoot her husband during a drunken argument last month at their home near Pilot Butte.
The charge is a more serious upgrade for Savannah Alexis Kramer, 24, who was initially arrested for misdemeanor charges following an alleged incident April 10 at the home she shares with her husband, Kyle. But it was a Deschutes County grand jury, and not police or prosecutors, who this week opted to charge her with attempted murder, according to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
"This was a case where the grand jury was adamant," Hummel said. "Ultimately, they decided that attempted murder was the correct charge."
Hummel called the case "pretty straightforward."
Savannah Kramer appeared in court for arraignment on the new indictment Tuesday morning before Judge Beth Bagley.
On the night of April 10, the couple had been at their home on NE Elk Court, drinking and arguing, he said.
Savannah Kramer went to the couple's bedroom, got a gun and pointed it at her husband, Hummel said.
Kyle Kramer says he saw his wife begin to pull the trigger, at which point he jumped on her and wrestled the gun away, Hummel said.
Responding Bend Police Department officers arrested Savannah Kramer on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing constituting domestic violence.
She was arraigned last month on those charges and her bail set at $10,000.
But on Monday, a grand jury in Deschutes County Circuit Court voted to approve a charge of second-degree attempted murder, in addition to unlawful use of a weapon and menacing constituting domestic violence.
Attempted murder is a Measure 11 offense in Oregon, punishable by a mandatory minimum prison sentence of seven years and six months.
Hummel called attempted murder the most difficult criminal charge to prove in court.
"It's just really hard to prove that they intended to kill the other person," he said.
It's common in domestic violence cases that at some point, the victim ceases to cooperate with authorities. In this case, Kyle Kramer's statement to police was captured on a police body camera and would remain available to prosecutors, Hummel said.
The couple became engaged in 2018, according to their Facebook accounts.
Savannah Kramer is represented by defense attorney Erika Thomas, who did not return a call requesting comment on Tuesday.
Savannah Kramer has no prior criminal record in Oregon.
She remains out of custody. While on pre-trial release, she is ordered to have no contact with her husband and wear an ankle monitor for alcohol, among other conditions.
