Local civil attorney and former Deschutes County prosecutor Kari Hathorn will become the next Crook County district attorney, the governor announced Monday.
Hathorn, 44, will take over for Wade Whiting, who was recently appointed to become the next circuit court judge for Crook and Jefferson counties.
Hathorn's appointment was effective "immediately," according to Gov. Kate Brown's office. Hathorn will now have to run for election every four years to keep her seat.
"Being a prosecutor has always been something I'm passionate about," she said Monday. "I'm excited to work for the citizens of Crook County and work toward keeping the community safe. And I'm looking forward to working with law enforcement and the courts."
Hathorn was born and raised in Reedsport. She received her bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Oregon. After law school, she moved to Washington, where she worked for the Kitsap County Prosecutor's Office then the Whatcom County Prosecutor's Office. She moved to Bend in 2010 to work for the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office, which she did until 2019. Since then she has been an associate attorney Steele Law Firm in Bend. She also serves as a pro tem judge for the City of Bend Municipal Court.
Hathorn prosecuted a number of high-profile cases in Deschutes County, many for traffic crimes and child abuse. She helped secure convictions against Shantel Lynn Witt, who killed a local cyclist while high on prescription drugs, Nicole Renee Johansen, who as a daycare owner abused a 3-month-old baby, and Jeffrey Scott Neeley, a La Pine man who shook his girlfriend's 2-year-old child.
Hathorn's husband is a lieutenant at the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District and she has two step-children.
She is currently a Deschutes County resident. There is no requirement in Oregon that a district attorney live in the county they serve. Hathorn says her family will consider relocating after their teenage child graduates high school.
