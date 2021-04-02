The governor has denied clemency for Robert Lee Emery Jr., who was convicted of attacking and trying to rape a woman in her Bend home in April 2000.
“I have considered carefully whether your application for commutation should be granted,” Gov. Kate Brown wrote in her decision issued March 19. “Under the circumstances, I have concluded that a commutation is not warranted.”
Emery was arrested after breaking into a home on NW Portland Avenue and attacking and tying up Michelle Hart, who fought back and escaped the home to call for help. While awaiting trial, he confessed to two armed robberies in Deschutes County.
In 2000, a judge gave Emery, who had a lengthy criminal record, a 60-year prison sentence.
In October, Emery, 57, filed a commutation request with the governor’s office, citing a changed mindset and good works in prison. Advocates for his release noted his sentence was long for a man who never killed anyone. But Hart wrote in opposition, saying Emery's 22-page statement showed he hadn’t changed. She was joined by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel and state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, in asking Brown to deny commutation for Emery.
In a statement to The Bulletin, Hart lamented that Emery may apply for clemency "again and again and again," when victims require closure.
"This story is a lot bigger than me," she wrote. "There are many Emerys out there, and far too many victims like me. I am grateful for the Governor's decision but it never should have been a question in the first place."
