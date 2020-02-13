Alison Michelle Emerson, a civil litigator in private practice, has been named the newest Deschutes County Circuit Court judge.
Gov. Kate Brown announced her selection Thursday. Emerson will start March 1.
Emerson, 43, came to Deschutes County with the intention of one day becoming a district attorney. She worked at the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office from 2004 to 2006 and was part of a team that won DUI Prosecutor of the Year for Oregon.
The next year, she joined several prosecutors who left the office that was led at the time by former District Attorney Patrick Flaherty.
Since then she’s done “a little bit of everything,” though she’s gravitated toward work in family and domestic relations, she said.
“You really impact people’s lives, and that’s important,” Emerson said Thursday.
In 2016, she won the Oregon State Bar Association’s Pro Bono Challenge Award . Much of her volunteer legal work has involved representing children and the elderly.
Retired Deschutes County Judge A. Michael Adler said Emerson will make an “outstanding” judge.
“She has a strong background as a lawyer handling criminal, civil, domestic relations and juvenile cases,” Adler wrote to The Bulletin. “Most importantly, she will be able to step in and be a fair, effective, and decisive judge from Day One.”
Emerson grew up in Sandy and attended Sandy Union High School. She then went to Linfield College and Pepperdine University Law School. Since leaving the DA’s office, she’s specialized in domestic relations cases and civil litigation, first at the Redmond firm Bryant Emerson LLP and since February, the Bend firm of Emerson Spencer LLC.
In January, the governor told a Bend audience at a meeting of City Club of Central Oregon she’d push to add funding for an eighth judgeship this legislative session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.