The governor on Friday announced her selection of two Bend defense attorneys to fill newly created judgeships in Deschutes County.
Michelle McIver and Alycia Herriott's appointments are effective immediately, according to a statement by Gov. Kate Brown.
“I am thrilled to appoint these remarkable women to the bench in Deschutes County,” Brown said in the announcement. “Michelle McIver and Alycia Herriott are compassionate and skilled lawyers who will be able to pull from their years of experience in the courtroom to ensure that our justice system continues to fairly and equitably serve the people of Deschutes County.”
Local officials have tried for years to secure funding as the county's population is said to have increased out of step with lagging criminal justice resources.
