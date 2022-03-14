When the Jefferson County Commission selected Undersheriff Marc Heckathorn over Cpl. Jason Pollock last year to become Jefferson County sheriff, Pollock says he knew there would be trouble.
"Retaliation was always in the back of my mind," Pollock said. "I expected it to happen, so I wasn’t too torn up about it. When you go after something that you want, you’re going to run into things that challenge you. And this is just one of those things."
Pollock says after Heckathorn was appointed, the new sheriff promptly demoted him to deputy on a flimsy pretense. But Heckathorn still has to be elected to keep his seat, and Pollock has filed to run against him.
One of the more intriguing political races in Oregon on the May ballot could be the three-way race for Jefferson County sheriff, which has already gotten nasty. Running for the first time since being appointed sheriff last year, Heckathorn, 46, faces an upstart challenge from the vocal and opinionated president of his deputy union: Pollack.
“We need a lot of change in Jefferson County,” Pollock said. “There’s been gross mismanagement for years.”
Said Heckathorn, "I'm beyond disappointed that he's chosen to go down this road."
Among Pollock's complaints is that the race's third challenger, Rick DuPont, is a plant by Heckathorn.
Heckathorn doesn't dispute this: "Rick supports me 100%."
DuPont, a retired Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy, is a sunbird who lives part-time in Madras and part-time in Yuma, Arizona. In the warmer months, he patrols as a reserve deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
According to Pollock, Heckathorn convinced DuPont to run as a dummy candidate to dilute the challenger vote and exploit state election law.
Under state law, if only two candidates file to run for county sheriff, that race is held in November. But if there are more than two candidates, a primary is held in May. And if one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in May, that candidate effectively wins, moving on alone to the November ballot.
"It's political games," Pollock said. "Marc thinks he has 50% of the vote already."
Jefferson County Clerk Kate Zemke confirmed Heckathorn dropped off DuPont's candidate form at the clerk's office on Feb. 24.
He took care of the $50 filing fee, as well.
"It appears cash was paid," Zemke said.
Reached by phone in Yuma, DuPont said he would answer questions, like why he's running for sheriff, only after he returned to Madras on April 15.
"I'll be happy to talk to you then," he said.
Zemke said there is no indication Dupont's candidate form was completed and signed by anyone but him.
Heckathorn said, "It's nothing shady."
He said he asked DuPont to run so voters could decide the next sheriff sooner rather than later.
"I think the changes that I've made have greatly improved the office. I think the community is behind me. I see no reason to wait another six months. If Jason can beat me with 50% of the votes, then he'll be the next sheriff and good for him."
Born and raised in Culver, Pollock, 38, is a Jefferson County lifer. After high school and the police academy, he worked for four years for the Madras Police Department. He's been at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for 11 years.
Prior to his demotion, Pollock oversaw patrol deputies during half of the week.
His criticisms of Heckathorn run the gamut from professional to personal.
On the professional side, he said the incumbent has done nothing to improve retention and recruitment, a major problem in Jefferson County, which offers around the lowest deputy pay in the state. As such, older deputies are opting for early retirement and the office continues to struggle finding solid recruits. The shortage of deputies has led to, he said, a reduced focus on drug crime enforcement.
Pollock also accuses Heckathorn of playing a larger role in the death of James Eugene Wippel than is commonly understood.
Wippel died of a burst ulcer while an inmate of the Jefferson County Jail in April 2018. At the time, Heckathorn was the jail commander. Three of his corrections deputies were charged with criminally negligent homicide in Wippel's death.
Jail staff assumed Wippel's worsening symptoms were the result of heroin withdrawal, according to trial testimony.
The trio was acquitted, but in her ruling, Circuit Judge Daina Vitolins called the staff "negligent."
On the personal side, Pollock describes Heckathorn as a career manager who lacks experience in investigations and patrol, areas most Jefferson County deputies are deeply involved in. Pollock, on the other hand, has worked as a patrol deputy his whole career.
“You can’t fake empathy, and when you talk to somebody, you know right off the bat whether they’re faking it or not," Pollock said. "If you have a conversation with Marc, in-person or even over the phone, you can quickly pick up that he doesn’t have the ability to be empathetic, because he simply doesn’t have the skills, like doing investigations and working patrol, like most of our office does."
Heckathorn defended his record, noting he's worked at the office longer than any other employee, and in most roles. He's proud to have helped pass a levy ensuring funding for the jail in 2021.
He was disappointed to have received no help from Pollock, not a yard sign or a supportive Facebook post.
"He was hoping that the levy wouldn't pass, and I'd be right now trying to get the levy passed while also trying to run for sheriff," Heckathorn said.
As for Wippel's death, Heckathorn defended his actions, noting he wasn't accused of violating any policies.
"This Wippel thing is baloney. I'm actually shocked that he would even go there," he said.
Heckathorn noted that as union president, Pollock failed to catch his treasurer embezzling $45,000 in union dues over four years. That money could have gone toward legal representation to secure a better collective bargaining agreement, union members said at the sentencing of the treasurer, Jennifer Goelze.
Heckathorn defended his resume as more rounded than his opponent's.
"Remember what position he's applying for. Is he applying to be a sheriff, or is he applying to be a patrolman? My skillset serves exactly what the citizens need for professional leadership. Jason has zero experience working at the jail, which has the biggest budget and biggest liability at this office. Jason has never done a budget. He's completely unfamiliar with how this office runs."
In April, former Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins announced his retirement, kicking off a search for his replacement. In June, the County Commission invited the two finalists, Pollock and Heckathorn, to be interviewed. Pollock said this is when Heckathorn turned against him.
There's a clear comparison in Central Oregon.
In 2014, Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson came to office by a vote of the County Commission. Two years later, he ran to keep the seat and was opposed by one of his deputies, Eric Kozowski, who was critical of Nelson's leadership. In response, Nelson opened more than a dozen conduct investigations into Kozowski, and after Nelson won the race, he fired his onetime opponent. Kozowski sued alleging retaliation, and last summer a federal jury awarded him $1.1 million in damages. With the jury award and attorneys fees the county was ordered to pay, Nelson firing Kozowski has cost taxpayers around $2.1 million.
Heckathorn said the situation with him and Pollock is much different than Nelson and Kozowski, in part because he knows he has the discretion to move people to new positions.
"Jason is an employee in good standing, or he wouldn't be working here," Heckathorn said. "I have no intent to do anything post-election with Jason as long as he continues to (do a) good job."
As for why he demoted Pollock, Heckathorn said there were many documented performance problems with Pollock.
"As sheriff, I need to have people on my management team that support the organization," Heckathorn said. "I have to be able to communicate with my supervisors and have them be part of a team."
Pollock said he filed a grievance about the demotion with the union's attorney, though he acknowledges Heckathorn has legal cover for the demotion.
Pollock also filed a complaint with the state election board regarding Heckathorn submitting their opponent's application fee.
(1) comment
~$2M of OPM to act like a work-place monarch - priceless.
