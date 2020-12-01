The Oregon Legislature will again look at funding a new judge in Deschutes County.
Oregon Chief Justice Martha Walters on Tuesday released her budget request for the 2021-23 biennium, including three new circuit court judgeships and support staffing in Deschutes and Douglas counties. The justice’s budget was included in Gov. Kate Brown’s two-year state budget proposal that was also released Tuesday.
The positions are intended to alleviate heavy caseloads, the document states.
Walters requested funding for another Deschutes County judgeship in the last Legislative session, which ended with a Republican walkout.
The shortage of judges in Deschutes County has been credited by local leaders with causing years of delays in criminal and civil cases.
