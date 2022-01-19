The engine of a freight train bound for Bend caught fire south of the city Wednesday, though injuries and major damage were avoided.
Sometime around 11:20 a.m., two engineers in a northbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train noticed problems with the train's braking system, according to Dan Derlacki, deputy fire marshal with Bend Fire & Rescue. They brought the 47-car train to a stop near the High Desert Museum and saw smoke and flames coming from an electrical compartment.
The fire was located in one of the upper compartments of the locomotive, just behind the engineers cab, Derlacki said. The power supply for the train's braking system is located in this compartment.
One of the engineers called 911. The southbound slow lane of U.S. Highway 97 was closed for around an hour and used to park emergency vehicles, so hoses could be stretched out toward the railroad to extinguish the fire.
There were no injuries. The fire was kept to one engine compartment and did not involve hazardous freight or the fuel lines for the engine's nearly 4,700 gallons of diesel for the train's large diesel electric engine.
"There are a lot of things that could go wrong, but fortunately, it went pretty smoothly," Derlacki said. "The engineers were able to stop in a good location, away from any homes."
BNSF was working to get the disabled locomotive off the train and replaced with another so train traffic can resume moving through the area, Derlacki said.
The train was heading from Klamath Falls to the BNSF site on Scott Road. In train terms, a 47-car freight train is short, Derlacki said. Some of the larger trains that head up and down the West Coast have more than 100 cars.
Only trains hauling freight travel through Bend. Amtrak passenger trains comes as close as Chemult before heading west for Eugene.
