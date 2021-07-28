The victims of John Vincent McClean started meeting around eight years ago, organized by a determined woman named Janelle Smith, a retired bookkeeper who'd seen her personal finances devastated by the fraudulent and, now, convicted businessman.
Though Smith died in 2018, the group she started met once again Tuesday, possibly for the last time, in Deschutes County Circuit Court to see McClean sentenced. The businessman was ordered to serve 45 days in jail and serve three years probation in exchange for pleading no contest to two counts of aggravated theft and one of racketeering.
It was cold comfort for the victims. Several pleaded with Judge Wells Ashby for a harsher penalty.
"I’m begging the court," said Bend pharmacist Katie Thraen. "You knock off a 7/11, you go to jail. You've heard what he did. This can’t just end like this."
A decade ago, McClean, now 60, and his brother, Glen, operated several businesses involved in home construction in Central Oregon, including McClean Brothers Construction and John McClean Construction. The charges on McClean's indictment relate to the construction of five houses between 2012 and 2014.
McClean was first licensed with the state Construction Contractors Board in 1999. After his license was revoked in 2014, McClean Brothers Construction continued operating under his brother's license.
Glen McClean’s contractor certification is no longer active, though he has not been charged with a crime.
Prosecutor Marc Miller, who took over the case this year, outlined the state's accusations against John McClean. But before he did, Miller acknowledged victim concerns with the state's handling of the case.
"I think they are understandably a little bit shocked, dissatisfied and unhappy with this work that was done," Miller said. "I accept that. Nevertheless, that work was done."
According to Miller, McClean would often ask clients for draws of thousands of dollars once they were under contract. He transferred money around various accounts and spun stories to his business partners to explain missing funds. When he would fail to pay subcontractors, they would respond by attaching liens on the homes of his clients.
In one instance, McClean submitted a $7,750 draw request from client Haydon Conroy to purchase and install cabinets for Conroy's new home. But McClean didn't order the cabinets, nor did he transmit the funds to his vendor for the order, Miller told the court.
The cabinet vendor, Level Best Cabinets, and several others placed liens on the home and, ultimately, Conroy and his wife lost their "dream home" to foreclosure before it was completed.
Tommy and Alverta King also lost their entire nest egg to McClean, who they said is adept at spinning stories and playing the victim.
"Really, he's the ultimate conman," Tommy King told the court. "I've never had a more dishonest or dishonorable man in my home."
Though the Kings were frustrated with a lack of buy-in from authorities, they said they were motivated to stick with the case because of Faye Every and Smith, two elderly women whose finances were ravaged as a result of trusting McClean.
Around 2014, Smith was suffering from terminal cancer. McClean had promised that her home would be done by the time she completed chemotherapy, King told the court. But when the time came, Smith's house was nowhere near finished and McClean was unreachable to Smith.
"That's the lowest thing I've honestly ever heard of," Tommy King said.
Most of the victims addressed Ashby without notes, totally familiar with the facts of the case. Every’s son read a letter she wrote as she sat beside him and wept.
In summer 2012, Every’s husband had recently died, so she bought property in Redmond so she could live closer to family. John McClean convinced her he was the one who should build her new home, she wrote to the court.
"Since that time, my life has been a horrible nightmare," she said. "I wouldn't be here today if I had listened to my family, who begged me to fire him. But I was a trusting soul, and afraid too."
McClean incorporated used materials into Every's home, which was supposed to be all-new construction. He forged documents, performed shoddy work and allowed "one delay after another," until workers ultimately walked off the job, Every wrote.
Finally, in late 2014, a different contractor completed the home. Shortly after, Every's neighbor, Janelle Smith, asked if she would like to attend a meeting Smith was organizing with McClean's victims.
“The heartache and stress from dealing with this has caused a large rapid decline in health,” she wrote. “Now and then there are times when I wish my lord would take me to my heavenly home.”
At this, Every’s adult son glared at McClean and remarked, “Makes you feel good, don’t it?”
McClean's eyes stayed staring forward.
McClean was joined in court by several members of his family. Upon conclusion of the hearing, he removed his sport coat and was led away by a deputy to begin serving his jail term.
"I had agreed to build those homes," he said in a brief statement to the court. "I tried to offset some of the cost by doing the work himself. I ended up failing. For that, I’ll always be regretful and sorry."
A factor in McClean's sentence was his lack of a prior criminal record. Several victims expressed frustration with Oregon's sentencing guidelines, which were devised to ensure uniformity in sentencing, but which in this case led to an unequal outcome, they said.
In addition to jail, McClean was ordered to serve three years probation. A condition of his probation will be paying restitution to his victims, which Ashby said he would hold McClean to.
Ashby thanked the group for recognizing Smith's contributions to the case and "dignifying her memory."
"The bottom line is you did not treat people right," Ashby told the defendant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.