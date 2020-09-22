A former Redmond Police detective who sexted with an undercover informant will serve five days jail and 18 months probation, a judge ruled Tuesday.
The Deschutes County jail will make “special accommodations” to protect Cory Michael Buckley, given his status as a former officer. Buckley, 43, was awarded the Redmond Police Department’s Medal of Valor in 2016 for saving the life of another officer by killing a gunman in downtown Redmond.
The 2016 encounter led to a number of issues for Buckley, including undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol abuse, his attorney, TJ Spear, told the court.
“That really knocked him off his tracks, and after that he started having trouble at work,” Spear said. “It’s unfortunate that his department didn't recognize these problems with their employee, and that my client did not get the counseling that he needed.”
A year after Buckley intentionally and fatally rammed Michael William Gaskill with his patrol car, Buckley was working on the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team when he met with a Prineville woman who provided him with the time and location of an upcoming drug buy. In exchange, Buckley gave her a $20 coffee card — a practice not uncommon in law enforcement.
At the time, the woman had an open criminal case and was facing a possible prison sentence for her involvement in the illegal drug trade in Central Oregon.
Several weeks later, Buckley began sending her “sexually charged” texts.
He arranged to meet with the woman outside the Bend River Mall, where he touched her sexually in his patrol car, according to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, who prosecuted the case.
On Tuesday, Buckley was sentenced by phone in Deschutes County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty to improperly using his work-issued cellphone to send inappropriate texts to the woman. He did not, however, admit to sexual contact with her.
In October 2017, the woman confided the relationship to a Bend Police lieutenant, who began an investigation.
Judge Bethany Flint gave Buckley until noon Tuesday to check himself in with the jail.
Buckley joined Redmond Police in 2014 after working for Sunriver Police Department. He resigned from Redmond Police on Jan. 23.
On Aug. 25, 2016, officers were called to a report of a man outside St. Charles Redmond pointing a handgun at passing motorists.
Dashcam footage from Buckley’s patrol vehicle shows the man, Gaskill, point the weapon at officer Curtis Chambers before Buckley quickly accelerates and slams into Gaskill.
Hummel ultimately cleared Buckley in his office's use-of-force investigation.
On Tuesday, Buckley briefly addressed the court.
"I just want to deeply apologize for the embarrassment of being here today. I was irresponsible in my actions, but I'm just trying to move forward, your honor," he said. "I just ask the court for mercy."
Hummel said the informant, who he referred to as Buckley's victim, asked that Buckley serve some jail time, but not too much.
"She said some jail was appropriate," Hummel said. "But she's spent some time in jail and she told me she doesn't think jail cures many things."
Redmond Police issued a statement about its former detective late Tuesday.
"Mr. Buckley’s actions directly violated department policies, core values, the law enforcement code of ethics and the public’s trust," the statement read. "We want to assure our community that the Redmond Police takes allegations of unprofessional police conduct seriously and will always respond to such conduct in a manner that reflects the trust our residents have placed in us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.