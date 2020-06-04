Onetime statehouse candidate Amanda La Bell, whose political career burned short and hot, is now fighting criminal charges in Deschutes County alleging she stole thousands of dollars from a former employer.
La Bell, 43, was arraigned in Deschutes County Circuit Court in February on charges of first-degree theft, credit card fraud and computer crime. She’s alleged to have used a company bank card to steal more than $13,000 from the firm Bennu Law, where she worked as a business manager.
The case has been pushed back several times due to the pandemic. La Bell’s next hearing is scheduled for August.
Bennu Law senior attorney Stephanie Marshall declined to comment Thursday.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said:
“Our office will work hard to ensure Ms. La Bell is held accountable and the victim is made whole.”
La Bell has a Maryville, Tenn., address in court documents. A voicemail message was not returned.
La Bell has faced criminal accusations before, when complaints were made about her use of finances in The Rebecca Foundation, the Bend-based national nonprofit diaper bank she founded in 2012.
“I can’t say I’m surprised,” wrote Amanda Colbert, a former chapter president of The Rebecca Foundation. “In the time I’ve known her, she’s exhibited more suspect behavior than she hasn’t.”
La Bell first made news in May 2018. At the time, Democrat Nathan Boddie was facing Republican Cheri Helt in a House race with statewide implications: A win for Democrats would give them a supermajority.
La Bell was also in the race, representing the third-party Working Families Party.
Boddie was hit with accusations of sexual harassment and he lost considerable support but refused to drop out. En masse, Democratic leaders, including Gov. Kate Brown and Sen. Jeff Merkley, switched their endorsements to La Bell, who was said to be politically like-minded and would caucus with the Democrats.
But under the spotlight, La Bell’s nascent campaign came undone. News outlets reported she lied in the official 2018 Voters Pamphlet about receiving a college degree and failed to disclose several arrests. Brown, Merkley and others withdrew their support and La Bell soon dropped out.
That November, the race was won by Helt.
In the aftermath of the campaign, La Bell faced legal challenges on two fronts.
First, Republicans filed a complaint asking the Department of Justice to investigate La Bell’s false statement in the voters guide.
Knowingly lying in the Voters Pamphlet is a Class C felony in Oregon. In April 2019, it announced it had insufficient evidence to charge La Bell.
In the other matter, board members of The Rebecca Foundation reported alleged fraudulent activity with the Oregon Department of Justice’s Charitable Activities Section.
Within six years, La Bell had grown the foundation to more than 100 chapters across North America. But by the time of the 2018 election, it was out of money. Former volunteers and board members accused La Bell of mishandling thousands in funds intended for the nonprofit.
That matter was also resolved in April 2019 with an agreement called an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance in which La Bell agreed to not run a nonprofit for five years or face a $20,000 fine.
Former board member Stephanie Fisher of Durham, North Carolina, said Thursday she left Rebecca Foundation as soon as allegations against La Bell came to light.
“Everything surfaced kind of quickly, and I just walked away because it was time,” she said. “I honestly have no regrets about being involved in something positive, and I know that it was positive for the families that I helped.”
