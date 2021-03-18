A Deschutes judge on Thursday disregarded a plea deal and doubled the jail sentence of a former Redmond Gymnastics Academy coach who had inappropriate relationships with two young gymnasts.
Kellee Christian Johnson came to Deschutes County Circuit Court on Thursday having agreed to serve two 30-day sentences in exchange for pleading guilty to a count of second-degree sexual abuse and one of third-degree sex abuse. Johnson, who had no prior criminal record, was to serve the jail terms at the same time. Since he'd already served 29 days in Deschutes County jail following his arrest, he would have had only one day remaining to serve.
But on Thursday, Judge Beth Bagley ordered his sentences run consecutively, doubling his sentence to 60 days.
"The court does not believe it is appropriate for two sex abuse sentences involving two different victims to run concurrently," Bagley said. "Mr. Johnson, I'm sorry, but the judge determines your sentence. Not your lawyer or the state."
Additionally, Johnson was given three years probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.
Johnson was 25 at the time the abuse took place and the girls were 17. He engaged in a relationship that included sexual contact with a girl who assisted in coaching younger gymnasts.
Johnson's lawyer, Peter Parnickis, said a psychosexual evaluation performed on his client found his conduct was rooted in emotional immaturity and relational inexperience. "(His conduct) was opportunistic and situational rather than based on any type of sexual deviation," he said.
