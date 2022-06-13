A Washington man who served time on Oregon's death row will go back to prison for 17½ years for stabbing three people outside a Redmond bar in 2021.
Gregory Paul Wilson, 55, won't be eligible for early release, the judge told him at sentencing Monday morning in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Last month, following a two-week trial at the court facility at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, a jury convicted Wilson of all counts: three charges of second-degree assault and three of unlawful use of a weapon.
Early on the morning of July 23, police were called to a report of a stabbing outside the Tumble Inn Tavern on SW Sixth Street.
At the time, Wilson was staying in Central Oregon with a woman here to attend a medical conference.
The facts of the case are hazy to this day, as nearly everyone involved was intoxicated at the time. But central to the case is a physical altercation that took place between Wilson and a trio of bar patrons — Clint Holdbrook, Kyle Bates and Seth Gannon — during which Wilson produced a pocket knife and stabbed each of the men.
Wilson was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault, a Measure 11 offense in Oregon and punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 70 months in prison. Since he was charged once for each victim, he was looking at three 70-month sentences, but it was up to Judge Randy Miller whether those prison terms would run consecutively (back-to-back) or concurrently (all at once).
Wilson claimed self defense, saying the trio initiated the violence and at several points called him a racial epithet.
One of the victims, Bates, can be heard on police body cam footage calling Wilson the N-word.
A number of bar patrons and police officers testified at trial last month, as did Wilson and the three victims.
In arguing for a lighter sentence, defense attorney Katherine Griffith noted the victims' injuries were much less serious than in a typical Measure 11 assault case. The victims received cuts in various places, but none of them required hospitalization; they testified to treating their wounds at home with bandages and super glue. One of them, Gannon, spoke of a scar remaining on his right arm, which Griffith said was far from disfiguring.
Griffith noted the trio testified to going rafting the day after the incident. "The harm suffered by these individuals is on its face significantly less than typical for a stabbing and therefore it is completely appropriate and just for sentences imposed to run concurrently," she said.
Griffith argued the melee was essentially one act, not three separate violent acts for which Wilson should be punished separately.
None of the victims attended the hearing.
At sentencing hearings, judges have more latitude to hear about a defendant's prior criminal behavior. The infamous case of Michelle "Misty" Largo was discussed by prosecutor Alison Filo.
"This is a defendant who out of custody has engaged in extraordinarily violent conduct," Filo told the judge.
In 1992, Wilson and four other men were arrested in the death of Largo, 18. Prosecutors say she was tied to a wheelchair with speaker wire and tortured before being stabbed to death and left in a culvert.
In his first trial, Wilson was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. That conviction was overturned on appeal, and the next trial resulted in a hung jury. On the eve of Wilson's third trial, he accepted a plea deal involving admissions of guilt to manslaughter and kidnapping. He was released from prison in 2013.
Griffith countered that Wilson's initial conviction for murder was overturned on appeal because the charge did not accurately reflect Wilson's role in the incident, which she said is closer to that of an "assistant."
"We don't agree that Mr. Wilson held a young woman at knifepoint and stabbed her," Griffith said. "However, those crimes are not why we're punishing Mr. Wilson today."
Filo asked the judge for consecutive sentencing, arguing that each victim deserved recognition.
"There was one fight but there were three distinct victims," she said. "I don't know which victim we could point to and say, your injury doesn't count. Each one deserves individual consideration and a sentence that reflects their injury."
On Monday, Miller opted to run Wilson's three assault sentences consecutively.
"Mr. Wilson used a knife to stab each victim. The evidence and testimony bears this out," said Judge Randy Miller. "The jury did not agree with the defendant's self-defense theory. Therefore, the court does believe his sentences should run consecutive."
Wilson appeared remotely from the Deschutes County jail, where he's been held since his arrest in July. As the judge announced his decision, Wilson appeared somber, his head cast downward and his shoulders slumped. He declined to speak when given the chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.