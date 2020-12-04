Christopher Ashley Honey took aim at his best friend fleeing in the distance and shot him with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.
All over a college football game.
For the crimes of attempted first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, Honey, 51, was given 5 ½ years in prison at his sentencing Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
The Tennessee native, a transplanted chef who once ran a food truck in Bend, has been in jail in Bend since his arrest Nov. 9, 2019, at the 3 Sisters Equine Rescue on Bear Creek Road outside of Bend, where he was acting as weekend caretaker.
Bend Police used an armored BearCat vehicle to approach the living area at the rescue ranch to make the arrest. Honey, who was highly intoxicated, refused to come out for several minutes.
Honey’s friend of 40 years, Benjamin “Benji” Goodwin, survived the attack with injuries to his face and back, though the effect on him has been severe and long-lasting, he told the court Friday. Pellets are still lodged in his face, head, neck and back and PTSD has caused him to have to quit a well-paying job because it’s now difficult to be around many people.
The owners of the nonprofit rescue, Cyndi Davis and Keith Aller, had given Honey a primer on the home’s firearms before they left for a trip to New Orleans. Their shotgun, he learned, was loaded with a “homeowner’s special” — first a cartridge of birdshot then one of buckshot followed by a slug.
That morning, Honey drove to Redmond Airport to pick up Goodwin, who’d come to visit him for several days. The highlight of the day was to be the football contest between the University of Alabama and LSU, two undefeated teams vying for control of their division and a shot at the playoffs.
Goodwin and Honey are college football diehards, Goodwin a ‘Bama fan and Honey a booster of the University of Florida. But Honey’s alcohol use had become a wedge in their friendship, as it had for most aspects of his life, both men said in court Friday.
Honey started drinking beer and bloody marys that day at breakfast.
Alabama trailed most of the game and failed in its late comeback attempt. Throughout, Honey tormented Goodwin mercilessly, court records state. To get away from Honey, Goodwin stormed away from the home at halftime.
Soon after, a friend of Honey’s, Betsy Haverland, arrived at the ranch. Honey had told her there would be a barbecue, so she expected other people. Instead, she found Honey alone, “obliterated” in a recliner and muttering about Alabama losing, Haverland wrote in a letter submitted by the defense.
Goodwin returned several minutes later, seeming intoxicated but not drunk compared to Honey, who was having trouble standing, Haverland wrote.
Honey kept up his verbal attack.
“Chris continued to disparage Alabama football and tell Benji his team sucked,” Haverland wrote. “The attack was personal, over-the-top and Chris would not let up.”
Goodwin had enough and “slapped” Honey to the ground and sat on his chest.
Police reports state that at this point, Honey retrieved the shotgun from the gun safe and ordered Goodwin to leave. Goodwin turned on Facebook Live and recorded Honey. Audio was played in court Friday.
“Get outta here,” he said. You know what, Alabama got their a — kicked.”
“Don’t point that gun at me!” Goodwin screamed several times. “You’re live on Facebook.”
Goodwin complied and as he receded out of view outside the house, Honey set the barrel of his weapon on a fence post to steady his aim.
Around 60 yards away, Goodwin says he turned and saw something white fall from Honey’s gun — probably the cartridge wad. Goodwin’s head flew backward and he fell to the ground in intense pain. He struggled to the road 500 yards away and sat in the middle as cars stopped and people came to his aid.
Goodwin ultimately asked the court for some leniency for a man — a five-year sentence. Honey could have received more than twice that.
“This man is a good man, your honor,” Goodwin said. “He just needs to put the dadgum alcohol down. Every time he drinks, everyone around him pays for it. I love you, Chris, I do ... but you tried to kill me.”
Honey’s defense on Friday argued for a two-year sentence, partly because Honey knew the shotgun was loaded with less-lethal birdshot.
Judge Alycia Sykora said she believed Honey was a good man when he’s sober, but with his record of alcohol-related offenses — four DUIIs, two assaults and a public intoxication — he represents a threat to the community.
“Your attorney has presented this case very well but the facts of this are making it very hard to get the time that you’d like,” she said. Additionally, Honey must serve two years post-prison supervision and pay Goodwin $2,294 in restitution.
The day after the shooting, Haverland got several text messages from Goodwin in the hospital, saying “I got shot,” “I will live” and asking for a ride to the airport.
