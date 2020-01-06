The former manager of a Bend barber shop was ordered to serve five days in jail, complete 250 hours of community service and repay more than $23,000 she stole from Bishop’s Cuts/Color.

Samantha Railynn Berroth, 33, was sentenced Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, more than two years after her actions nearly caused Bishop’s to go under.

“I just want the court to be aware that it was more than just monies taken; we were seriously considering closing the business,” Bishop’s owner Catherina Foote told the court. “We struggled mightily to break even.”

Berroth was hired as manager when Bishop’s opened in September 2013 and oversaw its eight employees.

With Foote and her husband living in Portland, Berroth pocketed cash instead of depositing it into the bank.

Berroth was fired in December 2017 after Foote became aware of $23,450 in missing deposits.

The shop’s bookkeeper was also terminated for taking so long to notice the problem, Foote said.

Bend Police detectives found cash deposits in Berroth’s personal bank account totaling $23,000 from the same time frame money went missing from Bishop’s, or March 2016 to December 2017, according to prosecutor Mara Houck.

After she was fired, people noticed Berroth continued living “outside her means without any explanation,” Houck said.

Defense attorney Leslie Nitcher said her client disputes the full amount stolen.

“It’s my understanding that others did have access to the cash and the safe. But it was ultimately her responsibility as manager to make sure that others weren’t taking cash and that the deposits were being made,” Nitcher said.

Berroth is a single mother who currently works several jobs. She expressed remorse in a tearful statement to the court.

“There was a lot of responsibility on my shoulders and I just feel terrible for making people I had a lot of respect for go through this,” Berroth said. “I really cared about that place a lot. I definitely failed my family and my co-workers.”

Berroth was indicted in February on four counts of first-degree aggravated theft. She accepted a deal agreeing to plead guilty to one count of first-degree theft in exchange for repaying the full amount stolen from Bishop’s, as well as five days jail, 250 hours of community service and two years probation.

Judge Ray Crutchley said the jail time was an important component of the sentence.

“I’m imposing five days jail because clearly, this does not appear to be a one-time thing. This should give you time to reflect on what you’ve done,” he said. “What you’ve done here is a big deal. You almost ruined a business. Twenty-five thousand dollars is nothing that falls from a tree. It takes a lot of hard work for people.”

The community service must be completed at a rate of no less than eight hours a month.

Because Bishop’s losses were covered by insurance, Berroth was placed on a payment plan with Hartford Insurance requiring her to pay at least $100 per month until her debt is paid.

“You’ll obviously have to pay more than that to get this thing covered,” Crutchley said.