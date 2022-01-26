A former bartender for Bend-based brewer 10 Barrel is alleging she was wrongfully denied paid family leave and retaliated against after getting pregnant, according a lawsuit filed in federal court.
In the 18-page lawsuit filed Jan. 17 in U.S. District Court in Eugene, Ashley Brehm, of Bend, accuses 10 Barrel Brewing Co. of sex discrimination, maintaining a hostile work environment and retaliation.
"During her employment with (10 Barrel), (Brehm) was subjected to numerous and ongoing incidents of inappropriate comments, including but not limited to sexual comments and comments about (her) appearance and body," the complaint states.
A message left with 10 Barrel's corporate office was not returned Wednesday.
Brehm, 36, worked as a bartender at 10 Barrel's east-side location from September 2018 until October 2021, when she "felt she had no choice but to resign," the lawsuit states.
She alleges an assistant manager at the east-side location yelled at female employees, called them "idiots" and disciplined them in front of other staff members. "(He) did not treat male bartenders in this way," the complaint states.
She learned she was pregnant in July 2020. That month she was absent from work for several days with pregnancy-related symptoms and a COVID-19 scare.
She said in the suit that she worked the requisite 25 hours per week to qualify for paid family leave from work. But Brehm was later disciplined for not following the employee leave policy, the lawsuit states.
She reported to 10 Barrel human resources she was being mistreated by supervisors and retaliated against for taking family leave. She eventually grew discontent with the internal process, her complaint states.
"(Brehm) understood that (10 Barrel) did not take (her) report seriously," her complaint states.
On Nov. 30, 2020, Brehm filed a complaint with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries and the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission. The complaint was withdrawn, however, before the agency concluded its investigation.
Brehm is represented by Serena Liss of the Portland firm Baker Law.
Founded in Bend around 2007, the company's founding trio sold to Anheuser-Busch in 2014.
