Luke Anton Wirkkala is once again on trial in Deschutes County for the murder of David Ryder, a young husband, father and friend of the defendant.
And as before, during his first trial in 2014, the key question for jurors is the same: Was Wirkkala acting in self-defense when authorities say he shot Ryder at close distance with a shotgun?
On Thursday, a jury of 15 — eight women and seven men — was chosen and opening statements provided by defense and prosecution in Wirkkala’s second murder trial.
Now 40, Wirkkala appeared in court wearing a black suit and tie and a trim haircut. He’s been in the Deschutes County jail since the Oregon Court of Appeals vacated his earlier conviction in early 2018. The appellate court ruled Bend Police officers should have stopped interviewing Wirkkala when he asked for a lawyer.
Since then, Wirkkala has turned down opportunities to plead guilty to a lesser charge and leave custody in only a few years.
Instead, if found guilty of murder, he faces life in prison.
The venue should be familiar to many in Deschutes County, the North Sister Expo Center at the Deschutes County fairgrounds. But on Thursday, because of the pandemic, it had been heavily altered to accommodate a socially distanced jury trial. Judge Randy Miller’s bench is located on a bandstand at one end of the large hall with the jurors spread out on one side. At several points during jury selection, lawyers paused speaking while planes associated with the nearby Redmond Airport passed overhead.
Potential jurors were polled about firearms, self-defense, drinking and sexual assault.
Wirkkala is represented by Joel Wirtz and Thad Betz. Wirtz is co-manager of the county’s largest public defense firm, Deschutes Defenders. Betz has represented high-profile defendants in Oregon, including Springfield school shooter Kip Kinkel, “Redmond Five” member Justin Link and Edwin Lara, killer of Central Oregon Community College student Kaylee Anne Sawyer.
The defense has identified 30 potential witnesses, including experts on bullet trajectory, crime scene analysis and the effects of sexual assault on victim behavior, as well as several people who will testify to Wirkkala’s “peaceful” nature, according to court documents. The state has listed 52 potential witnesses, including 20 who testified in the first trial.
Police arrived at Wirkkala’s home late Feb. 3, 2013, to find Ryder dead from a shotgun blast to the throat and Wirkkala weeping on the ground nearby.
The two were friends, though not good friends, having only hung out a handful of times. They’d met up earlier that day at the Hideaway Tavern to watch the Super Bowl between San Francisco and Baltimore, then opted for a nightcap at Wirkkala’s home on Will Scarlet Lane. They stopped to buy beer on the way.
They socialized around the kitchen island until Wirkkala’s girlfriend went to bed around 10:30 p.m., leaving the two men to continue drinking and talking.
But what took place next is known only to them, said prosecutor Jayme Kimberly in her opening statement to the jury.
“The only two people who know exactly what happened are the defendant and David Ryder,” Kimberly said.
Wirkkala says he passed out and awoke to Ryder forcing his penis into Wirkkala’s mouth. His defense will present DNA and other evidence to help prove this.
Kimberly is joined at the prosecutor’s table by Kristen Hoffmeyer, also of the Oregon Department of Justice. The case was transferred to the DOJ after the appellate decision at the request of the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office, the cited reasons including a bar complaint Wirkkala filed against the prosecutors in his first trial. Additionally, a distant cousin of Wirkkala’s repeatedly sent poems describing sexual violence against a female prosecutor to media and parties involved in the case.
In the lead-up to the trial, Wirkkala’s closer relatives started a Facebook page, Free Luke Wirkkala, and traveled to demonstrate outside the Deschutes County Courthouse.
One supporter is his now ex-wife, Rachel Rasmussen, who was his girlfriend at the time and was in the house at the time of the shooting. She was called as the state’s first witness Thursday afternoon. Her panicked 911 call from Feb. 3, 2013, was played for the court.
“That was really hard to listen to,” said Rasmussen, now 40 and a mental health counselor in Washington.
The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2020, though Rasmussen told jurors she still supports her ex-husband’s case.
“I believe that he was sexually assaulted that night and I thank him for protecting our family,” she said.
Trial is scheduled to last four weeks. Proceedings continue Friday with more testimony from Rasmussen and more witnesses for the state.
