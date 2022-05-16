A candle left unattended started a fire Monday morning that burned a home in Prineville, displacing a family of five.
Around 9:20 a.m., a neighbor reported a house on fire on NW Seehale Avenue. Fire crews found flames inside the front of a small one-story house with smoke coming from multiple openings. Crews entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire, according to Division Chief Russell Deboodt of Crook County Fire & Rescue.
An investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be an unattended candle in the living room, Deboodt said.
"The home is still standing, but because of heat and the smoke it's unlivable and will have to be torn down," Deboodt told The Bulletin.
The home had been occupied by a family of two adults and three children. The Red Cross was called to assist them, according to the fire department.
A family pet, a cat, died in the fire.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.