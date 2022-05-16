Police lights

Stock image

 123RF

A candle left unattended started a fire Monday morning that burned a home in Prineville, displacing a family of five.

Around 9:20 a.m., a neighbor reported a house on fire on NW Seehale Avenue. Fire crews found flames inside the front of a small one-story house with smoke coming from multiple openings. Crews entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire, according to Division Chief Russell Deboodt of Crook County Fire & Rescue.

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be an unattended candle in the living room, Deboodt said.

"The home is still standing, but because of heat and the smoke it's unlivable and will have to be torn down," Deboodt told The Bulletin.

The home had been occupied by a family of two adults and three children. The Red Cross was called to assist them, according to the fire department.

A family pet, a cat, died in the fire.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0325, gandrews@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.