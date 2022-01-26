Fire destroyed a million-dollar home Wednesday morning in the Tetherow development in southwest Bend.
Personnel with Bend and Redmond fire agencies responded around 10 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 61500 block of Meeks Trail.
One person was in the home when the fire broke out but evacuated prior to the fire department's arrival, according to a statement by Redmond Fire & Rescue. Roads in the area were closed for some time while fire crews worked.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki.
The woman who lived in the home was inside at the time. After noticing her house was on fire, she was delayed in calling 911 because her phone was close to the flames. Fire and heavy black smoke shooting out the windows were eventually spotted by a passing motorist who was the first person to alert authorities, Derlacki said.
The home had a three-car garage and was fully furnished. When the fire was fully out, only portions of several back rooms still stood, though two cars from the garage were thought to be salvageable.
"It'll have to be a total teardown for sure," Derlacki said.
During the response, fire crews elected to not enter the home and fought the fire from outside.
First responders watched as the roof and later the second floor collapsed.
"That was definitely the right call," Derlacki said.
The land and property are valued at $1.5 million, according to county property records.
