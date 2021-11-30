A Bend woman considered one of the region's major drug suppliers was picked up on a federal arrest warrant recently at the U.S.-Mexico border attempting to reenter the U.S.
Krista Jeanne Vela, 38, faces 20 years in prison for allegedly supplying methamphetamine and heroin around the West Coast.
Last month, a federal judge in San Diego ordered Vela detained as she awaits trial, citing her criminal history and past attempts to evade law enforcement.
The federal case against her stems from October 2020, when federal agents requested Vela be pulled over on Interstate 90 east of Missoula, Montana. She was allegedly carrying 6 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in her Audi Q7. Police say they also located a vacuum sealer and vacuum seal bags, according to an affidavit accompanying Vela's federal indictment.
Agents were granted authority to search Vela's phone to learn where she had traveled. Cellphone pings recorded two short trips to Mexico in the previous 30 days.
"I have learned from two separate sources of information that Vela is transporting pound quantities of meth into the Flathead Valley after picking it up in Southern California," wrote Homeland Security agent Troy M. Capser.
Vela has two additional cases in Deschutes County, from May 2019 and December 2020. In the latter, three men were arrested in a landmark drug bust in Central Oregon: 36 pounds of meth and 6 pounds of heroin. But Vela, who was characterized as the group's ringleader in court documents, "slipped away" during the operation, according to police.
Vela was arrested months later and arraigned in Deschutes County Circuit Court. She remains charged in that case though her co-defendants — Jeral Edward Johns, Lonny Alan Baker and Stormy Rae Wooldridge — have each been sentenced.
Vela will be transported back to Bend upon conclusion of her federal case, according to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
Vela has long been on the radar of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement task force, according to Lt. Ken Mannix, its commander.
For a time, she allegedly ran an organization that trafficked in large quantities of narcotic drugs picked up in Mexico, he said. Efforts to track the group included stakeouts, informants and vehicle tracking devices, according to court documents.
"With these drug trafficking organizations, when one goes down, another pops up to take its place," Mannix said. "And we've been keeping a pulse on this specific organization for a while now to see if it pops back up."
Vela is charged federally with conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute. Each count carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine.
Her federal public defender, Joanna Martin, did not return a request for comment.
The last Central Oregonian to face large-scale federal drug distribution charges is Ronald Wayne Thrasher, who in 2017 was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking meth.
