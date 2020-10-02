The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for the death last year of Gunner Johnson Bailey.
Bailey's body was found in March 2019 by a passerby about 50 feet off Tenino Road on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. He was 31 at the time and was found shot to death.
Investigators with the bureau's Indian Country Crime Team have explored a possible connection with the death of Cody Custer Wallulatum, 29, who was fatally shot in Madras two days before Bailey's body was found.
"Anyone with information concerning this homicide is asked to contact the FBI in Bend at (541) 389-1202 during normal business hours, the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 24 hours a day, or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-3272," the FBI said in a statement. "Information may also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov."
