When local men Jason Ahlman and Jeremy Walker read that a Marine from Bend was among the nine people who died in a training accident in the waters off Camp Pendleton, California, in late July, they rushed to learn the person’s name.
Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21.
Neither of them knew him. They read that prior to enlisting, Ostrovsky had chosen to hike solo up Pilot Butte laden with heavy gear in honor of fallen soldiers.
It didn’t take Ahlman and Walker long to decide they would “return the favor,” Ahlman told The Bulletin.
On Tuesday — what would have been Ostrovsky’s 22nd birthday — members of the veteran group Team RWB (Red, White and Blue), including Ahlman and Walker, as well as Ostrovsky’s parents and twin brother, hiked to the top of Pilot Butte, where staff members from U.S. Rep. Greg Walden’s office presented the family with a flag that flew outside the U.S. Capitol.
Supporters of Ostrovsky had originally wanted to name the trail that travels up Pilot Butte in his honor. But it turns out the trail is already named for Bob Bristol, a World War II veteran who served as Bend mayor in the 1960s. The organizers of a GoFundMe account shifted its mission to putting Ostrovsky’s name on something else at Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint, possibly a bench along the trail.
Renaming “facilities” like a popular trail at a state park is reserved for people who made “significant contributions” to a park or the state park system, according to Chris Havel, spokesman for the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation, which manages Pilot Butte.
“‘Contributions’ isn’t usually money,” Havel said. “We more often recognize leadership and community engagement those rare times a person’s name gets associated with a park.”
In Ostrovsky’s case, he moved here after high school and was a resident only two years before enlisting. Aside from his solo hike, he isn’t known to have had a special connection to the butte.
That could change though. Havel has been in contact with Zach Saltos, a friend of Ostrovsky’s who started the trail petition, which as of Wednesday afternoon had nearly 3,000 signatures, regarding the possibility of funding a bench at Pilot Butte, plantings or an event in Ostrovsky’s honor.
Ostrovsky was among seven Marines and a Navy sailor who were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that was heading back to a Navy ship July 30 after a routine training exercise when it began taking on water about a half-mile from Navy-owned San Clemente Island, off San Diego. Other assault vehicles quickly responded but couldn’t stop the 26-ton, tank-like vehicle from quickly sinking. Authorities recovered their bodies within days.
