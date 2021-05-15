Charlie Redline carried a gun for nine months as a law enforcement officer for the National Park Service.
He thinks the firearms training he received left him insufficiently prepared, and the stress on patrol got to him.
“There’s a big responsibility carrying a gun,” said Redline, 29. “And I realized that responsibility is not for me.”
Redline likes talking, working outside and helping others. About a year ago, he found a job that matched those interests, but without the burden of carrying a deadly weapon.
Redline is one of the Bend Police Department’s nine community service officers, or CSOs.
Their formal objective is to respond to lower-level emergencies to free up sworn officers for higher-priority calls. But “lower-level” doesn’t necessarily mean unimportant, and with heightened focus on police misconduct lately, leaders in Deschutes County say they’d like to see programs like this expanded.
Bend Police made Redline available for an interview, outreach being one of his many duties as a CSO, he said.
“I carry stickers, not handcuffs,” Redline said, producing a “Jr. Police” badge from his wallet.
Redline wears a blue polo that’s lighter in color than the navy blue shirts worn by sworn Bend officers. On his back is printed, “COMMUNITY SERVICE OFFICER,” rather than, “POLICE,” as on patrol officer uniforms.
CSO officers can write citations for violations of the law, like parking tickets and the city’s nuisance dog ordinance. When a call starts to look like it involves an active crime, they usually call for backup from a patrol officer, as Redline did recently when he responded to a fender-bender and the driver immediately seemed intoxicated.
A few other things set CSOs apart. They drive trucks emblazoned with department insignia, instead of cruisers or other patrol vehicles. In the back canopy are jumper cables and a can of gas, to assist disabled motorists.
Most collisions don’t involve serious injury but there’s still a need for a neutral party to be around to ensure laws are followed and everything proceeds smoothly.
Of the more than 3,700 calls CSOs responded to in Bend this year, a majority have involved traffic incidents or animals. It being Bend, the animal is usually a dog.
Redline spends a lot of time with his catch-pole, bite gloves and “cat-grabber” tool.
Animal control has been a function of the CSO program at Bend Police for much of it’s 18-year history.
Redline can attest: nothing brings a neighborhood together in Bend like a loose dog.
“It’s pretty comical, usually,” he said. “You should see people try to catch a dog. There’s neighbors coming over with hot dogs, everything.”
The CSO program in Redmond is around the same age as Bend’s and is just as active. Redmond Police Department’s two CSO officers responded to more than 3,700 calls in 2020.
“They’re a great help to our community, and I know our officers really appreciate them,” said Redmond Lt. Jesse Petersen.
Redline said his main goal is to educate people about the various laws that affect them, and most are receptive.
“A lot of the time, people just don’t know what the rules are,” he said.
An example is the city’s new vehicle storage ordinance, which reduced the number of business days a person may park on Bend streets from 14 to three. The law is being primarily enforced by the city’s CSOs.
The rule has affected many people living in their cars in Bend, as well as workers who’ve gone remote during the pandemic.
“We really try to work with people,” Redline said. “We try to focus on parking, not camping.”
After traffic- and animal-related calls are those that involve a medical emergency and lost or missing property.
Redline’s favorite type of call is returning an item to someone, like a lost wallet or cell phone. Once, assisting on a dive in the Deschutes River in town, he pulled out an old revolver. It fell to pieces soon after.
“What’s a gun doing in the river?” he said. “I mean, I think we all know.”
Redline studied natural resource management in college, which led to his job with the Parks Service. After resigning there, he went to work the Bend Park & Recreation District, where he worked his way to lead park steward. But after five years, he felt he needed a change and wanted to do more.
He was the first person on scene May 7 when a woman stopped breathing at a downtown law office. Redline started CPR and was eventually relieved by other first responders.
“We got her back,” he said. “That was a rewarding call.”
