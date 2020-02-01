By GARRETT ANDREWS The Bulletin
It was 1970 and Dave Howe had a high draft number.
The recent Oberlin College graduate didn’t know what he wanted to do with his life, but he knew he didn’t want it to involve the Vietnam War.
“I don’t like killing people,” recalled Howe, 71. “Never have.”
Howe went before the draft board and was told he’d need to find a job giving back to his community in order to be granted conscientious objector status.
On Friday, nearly half a century after pledging to give back, the face of Bend Fire and Rescue clocked out for the last time as a professional firefighter. Over a varied career, he witnessed incredible change in the field of emergency service and to his adopted home of Bend. And with a laundry list of projects around the station he’ll now have the time to complete, it doesn’t look as if Howe is through giving back.
“Dave is our best storyteller, and he tells our story better than anybody,” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “He’s been essential to us getting our message out to the public. There’s no replacing Chief Howe.”
Howe didn’t go directly to the fire service from college. He moved to Oregon with some friends and got a job with the city of Eugene’s Parks and Recreation Department. One day, he drove a bus of schoolchildren to a local firehouse so they could learn about being a firefighter.
But the shaggy hippie in wire-rimmed glasses was more interested than the children.
“The guy was standing there telling the kids what it’s like to be a firefighter, but he was really looking at me. I mean, he was looking right at me,” Howe said. “In 30 seconds, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with my life.”
After three years as a volunteer firefighter, Howe was hired on at the Bend fire department, run by old-school Chief Vern Carlin, who started his career in 1945.
“All the gear, everything back then was old and heavy,” Howe said. “And the culture, I guess, was old and heavy, too.”
When Howe was hired, every firefighter was also a 911 dispatcher. The “911” number didn’t become pervasive in Bend until 1985. For a time, Bend firefighters took turns working a 24-hour shift in “the hole,” answering calls to the department’s emergency telephone line. Callers were typically reporting heart attacks and car wrecks, and there wasn’t much the department could do about heart attacks; the department’s survival rate was about 4%.
In the early 1970s, there was one ambulance in all of Bend — a station wagon kept at the police headquarters. When an ambulance was needed, the officer closest to the station would race back to get it, then hurry to the fire station to grab a firefighter to accompany him on the call.
This was how emergency service worked until a daytime car wreck downtown caused Bend Fire and Rescue to reevaluate and begin a campaign to modernize .
Residents watched as the first police officer on scene drove past them on his way to grab the ambulance. Then they watched as he drove past them again, this time in the ambulance, on his way to collect the firefighter, before returning to begin the emergency response.
“People went, well this is just ridiculous,” Howe said.
Carlin and the City Council (then called the city commission) soon came to the agreement that the fire department would handle emergency medical services for the city going forward. Howe was among the class of first Bend firefighters to go through emergency medical training.
Bend’s population was around 15,000 people, or about half what Redmond is today. Many of the roads in town were still dirt, and the sprawling commercial area where Costco is now was potato fields.
Howe said the biggest change he’s witnessed in his career has been safety.
“It used to be that we’d hang off the back end of the engine. That was really cool, you know, but it was incredibly dangerous,” he said. “When I first started here, we would just run through red lights and hope to heck that people would stop. We had virtually no training.”
There was a cultural view that firefighters were essentially immune to injury, and if they did get hurt, it was part of the job, he said.
“There were some departments that expressed the view that if you’d never been burned, you weren’t really a firefighter,” Howe said. “Are you kidding me? That’s idiotic.”
Training in Bend stressed professionalism and compassion, Howe said. But the many disparate fire authorities in Central Oregon more or less operated independent of each other. That all changed in August 1990 when the Awbrey Hall Fire burned 3,500 acres, getting as close as six miles from town.
“It was a heck of a fire,” Howe said. “It was so hot, it stayed hot all night long. It never got below 90.”
Throughout the fire, the agencies “did things the old way,” he said. Afterward, they met and decided they can do better. They developed procedures, task forces and strike teams. They exchanged radio frequencies so the various agencies could talk with each other. They began using the same terminology and trained together.
“It’s seamless now,” Howe said. “The collaboration, to me, is a national model of interagency cooperation between state, federal and local resources. It’s a tribute to the men and women of all agencies who decided it was the way to go.”
Howe was promoted to shift commander 25 years ago. In 2014, he became the agency’s first public information officer, effectively the face of the department in charge of communicating with the public.
Perhaps his favorite statistic to tout to reporters is heart attack survivability in Bend, which is now far higher than we he started with the department — 70%.
“I’ve always felt that the community needs to know what we do,” he said.
Throughout his five decades as a first responder, Howe didn’t lose a colleague in the line of duty, though he notes four died of suicide.
First responders today talk about the “brain tattoos” they pick up over long careers — images of trauma they’ve witnessed that stay with them. There’s a much better understanding of PTSD and how it affects first responders.
There was one call Howe went on in the late 1970s he’ll always remember. A father was reparking his truck when he accidentally ran over his baby son, killing the boy instantly.
“There was nothing we could do but console the family,” Howe said. “You just watch the unraveling of a family right before your very eyes.”
Such an event is understood by most to be an enormous tragedy. But every firefighter is affected by the job in different ways, Howe said.
“I’ve went on many, many heart attacks, and then I went to one and the guy looked like my dad, and it really got to me,” he said. “So you never know what it’s going to be. And you never know from one person to the next.”
Howe and his wife live in a historic home they’ve painstakingly restored in Old Town Bend. They have three children, the youngest of whom is soon to graduate college.
When asked his plans for the future, Howe ticked off projects the fire department needs completed, like labeling and sorting its boxes of historic photographs. He’ll likely complete these as a support volunteer for the department.
Bend Fire and Rescue hopes to name his replacement next week.
“It’s been a pleasure,” Howe said.
