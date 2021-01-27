With many lawmakers looking to reduce Oregon's prison population, the backers of a bill with roots in Central Oregon hope to increase sentences for some offenders.
House Bill 2339, known as Ezra’s Law, was discussed Tuesday in its initial public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.
The bill would allow judges to enhance sentences in cases where a victim suffers a permanent injury at the hands of an attacker. It's inspired by cases in Central Oregon and Marion County and named for a young victim from Madras, Ezra Jerome Thomas, who was 2 in 2017 when he was brutally beaten by his mother’s boyfriend.
Ezra requires care 24/7 and can do next to nothing on his own. He has tracheal and feeding tubes, and a programmable shunt to keep fluid from building up in his brain. He’s legally blind and has between one to three seizures per hour.
He is not expected to live to be an adult.
His mother's boyfriend, Josue Jair Mendoza-Melo, pleaded no contest to attempted murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Prosecutors said at the time they were hamstrung by Oregon's sentencing guidelines given Mendoza-Melo's lack of a prior criminal record.
On Tuesday, Ezra’s grandmother and guardian, Tina Jorgensen, testified by video from Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Ezra had been flown there from Madras on Monday night after blood was discovered in his trachea tube. It’s the eighth time he’s been airlifted since his injury in 2017, Jorgensen said.
“I’m sorry but this has been a really long day and I don’t think I’m doing a good job putting this into words,” she said at one point during her testimony.
Jorgensen recounted in detail for the committee how Ezra’s injury has affected him and her family.
“It’s not easy to watch a little boy suffer,” Jorgensen said. “All of our lives have been impacted by this. This is something that I don’t think a lot of people understand.”
More than 100 supporters crowded into the hearing room in Salem when the earlier iteration of Ezra’s Law made its first appearance in 2020. It was given a house bill number but died in committee after the Republican walkout before coming to a vote.
In the intervening 10 months, a stakeholder group met with the intention of shoring up the bill, notably its definition of “permanent physical injury,” which isn’t defined in Oregon. The new version specifies a permanent physical injury as one that results in a loss of vision, hearing, the ability to walk, eat, or move limbs, or a permanent impairment of cognitive functioning.
“We intentionally tried to make this narrow and hit the very worst of the worst cases,” Jefferson County District Attorney Steven Leriche said following the hearing. “We’re talking about a person who can’t live on their own. Who can’t get up and make themselves a sandwich on their own. Who can’t go to the bathroom on their own.”
Ezra’s Law is supported by the Oregon District Attorneys Association. Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting also addressed the committee Tuesday.
“It really allows more discretion for the judge to impose a penalty that’s more commensurate with the crime that was committed,” Whiting said.
Mae Lee Browning, legislative director for the Oregon Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, said on Tuesday her group will submit written testimony about the bill.
The association offered notes to the stakeholder group indicating it could not support the bill because the association does not support mandatory minimum sentences.
Leriche denied the bill imposed mandatory minimums, saying judges would have discretion to reduce sentences when appropriate.
Following the hearing, he estimated the bill’s chances at “50-50.”
“The narrative in Salem has not been one that is pro-victim,” Leriche said. “Almost every bill that has been passed has been pro-criminal, either granting relief or new rights to criminals. I hope that (Ezra’s Law) can overcome what has been kind of a theme in Salem not being so thoughtful to victims.”
