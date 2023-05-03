Capitol Riot Ex FBI Agent Charged

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Former FBI supervisory agent Jared Wise, has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob storming the U.S. Capitol, where he cheered on rioters attacking police officers, outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an FBI agent's affidavit.

 John Minchillo - staff, AP

A former FBI supervisory agent who lives in Bend has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob storming the U.S. Capitol, where he cheered on rioters attacking police officers, federal authorities said.

The former agent, Jared Wise, repeatedly shouted, “Kill ’em!" as he watched rioters assaulting officers outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an FBI agent's affidavit.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.