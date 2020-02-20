A DUII case ended in mistrial Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court after a juror was caught Googling information during deliberation.
Closing statements were given Thursday morning in the trial of Christopher Ray Wideman, who was arrested for misdemeanor drunk driving in June 2017.
Jurors were read 22 pages of jury instructions, which ordered them to not reference outside information, nor make “independent personal investigations into any facts connected to the case.”
“In addition to conventional research, you must also not use any Internet search engine — such as Google — to look for any information about the case, the law that applies to the case or the people involved in the case,” reads the jury instructions.
But Thursday afternoon, prosecutor Kyle Pearson and defense attorney Todd Grover were summoned to the office of Judge Beth Bagley, where she told them a juror had been caught soliciting outside information using his phone.
A different juror had come to Bagley to say the man had searched online for information about the blood alcohol level of a person of Wideman’s approximate height and weight.
District Attorney John Hummel said his office will retry Wideman, 45.
When a mistrial occurs due to prosecutorial misconduct, district attorneys don’t often get a chance to prosecute again. But in this case, the mistrial was due to an outside force.
“We all believe he wasn’t trying to be sneaky,” Hummel said of the juror.
