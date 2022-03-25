Police say a Redmond drywall installer stole more than $20,000 in property from a Sunriver second home undergoing a remodel.
Jason Lynn Johnson, 43, was arraigned Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court on allegations he pawned 51 items at four Central Oregon pawn shops.
The stolen items included a Ring doorbell system, mountain bike, hiking equipment, knives, tools and others, according to court documents.
The victim, Tony Rhodes, is a full-time resident of Wilsonville currently renovating a home he owns on Cherrywood Lane.
Rhodes discovered the theft upon returning to the house March 7. Police believe the theft occurred sometime in early February.
According to Sunriver Police Department, Johnson worked for a drywall company that had the door code to Rhodes’ house.
Johnson is charged with aggravated first-degree theft, second degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft, two of second-degree theft and one of third-degree theft. A grand jury approved the charges Thursday.
He’s currently an inmate of the Deschutes County jail.
He’s scheduled to enter a plea in circuit court April 1.
(1) comment
Whoa, a drywaller stole stuff? Next thing you'll tell me is that he used a lifted truck to take the stuff and used the money to get loaded. Shocking.
