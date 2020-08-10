The regional drug task force arrested a 59-year-old Bend man for allegedly possessing a pound of methamphetamine.
Jimmie Ray Ginn Jr. was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop, according to a news release by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team. A search of his brown Dodge Durango allegedly revealed 1.2 pounds of meth, some of which was bagged in small quantities and some of which was concealed in the engine compartment.
Police surveillance teams allegedly viewed Ginn conducting drug sales, according to the CODE Team. Police allege that on several occasions Ginn traveled outside the area, purchased large quantities of meth and sold it in Deschutes County.
Ginn is charged with three crimes: possessing, manufacturing and delivering meth. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 17 in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.