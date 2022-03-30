coke

This photo from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team shows cocaine seized in a drug arrest March 24 in Bend. 

A Bend man was arrested this month with the largest amount of cocaine ever found on a single person in Central Oregon, according to police.

Undercover drug agents "accidentally" stumbled on Jeremy Bruce Minteer allegedly dealing cocaine while observing illicit drug transactions in downtown Bend bars.

Minteer, 46, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. He's being held in the Deschutes County jail on a $1 million bond.

Earlier this month, detectives found 6.2 pounds of cocaine wrapped in kilo-sized bundles concealed in Minteer's Jeep Cherokee, according to sheriff's Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team. The team has lately focused on an influx of cocaine and cocaine sales in Deschutes County. Vander Kamp said police have received an increasing number of tips related to cocaine and downtown Bend establishments.

"This case kind of spun off of another case we were doing," he said. "We started following him around and realized that he was pretty active."

Officers tracked Minteer to Portland where he allegedly met with a supplier, then traveled back to Bend.

On March 24, officers pulled over Minteer on U.S. Highway 97 and arrested him on suspicion of unlawful distribution and manufacture of cocaine and attempted distribution of cocaine. He's scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court Thursday.

In addition to the cocaine, drug agents seized a "massive cache" of U.S. currency from Minteer.

Detectives are still investigating several associates and customers of Minteer and more arrests are expected, Vander Kamp said.

Vander Kamp said cocaine dealers seem the most "comfortable" selling in public places.

"We notice they kind of do it out in the open. So when we start doing surveillance at bars and other areas with high drug trafficking, and we're watching one drug dealer, we witness other people selling drugs."

