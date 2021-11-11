The Bend man accused of driving drunk when he fatally struck a pedestrian this summer is now charged with first-degree manslaughter and other crimes.
Flynn David Lovejoy, 19, was arraigned on a new indictment last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court, this one alleging he showed "extreme indifference" to the life of local cyclist Richard Wolf, 61. Lovejoy was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter following the crash Aug. 10 on Cascade Lakes Highway near Seventh Mountain Resort.
Lovejoy also faces the charges of hit-and-run, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
At around 6:15 p.m., Aug. 10, Wolf was cycling into town about a half-mile north of Seventh Mountain Resort. Lovejoy was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser in the same direction.
Police say Lovejoy left the road and swerved across the shoulder to correct course, striking Lovejoy in the process.
Wolf suffered "massive" trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. His bicycle and helmet were broken and spread 150 feet down the road.
Lovejoy's indictment claims he drove with a blood alcohol level of .15 or above. At a hearing in August, a prosecutor said that when responding officers contacted Lovejoy, he admitted to drinking "all day" while fishing.
Wolf had a wife and was a senior manager for Jeld-Wen who kept a home in Klamath Falls and one in Bend. He was a serious track and cyclocross racer and was for several years a cycling teammate of Marika Stone, a local dentist and cyclist killed by a drugged driver in 2017. The driver in Stone's case, Shantel Witt, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in 2019.
