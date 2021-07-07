A Lake Oswego psychologist injured when a sheriff’s deputy rear-ended him at high speed outside Bend last year has sued Deschutes County for $1.9 million.
In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, Dr. Scott Senn claims a traumatic brain injury and other conditions suffered in the Jan. 5, 2020 crash have diminished his ability to practice medicine.
"All or part of (Senn's) injuries are permanent in nature," the lawsuit reads.
The deputy, Clint Baltzor, who remains employed with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, was named as a defendant in the suit.
Around 8 p.m. the night of the collision, Senn was driving a black Nissan Rogue north on U.S. Highway 97 near the intersection with Clausen Road. Senn was in Bend on business, returning to his hotel after dinner.
That night, Baltzor was off-duty at his home when he was paged to a SWAT call north of Bend. He drove his Dodge Durango patrol vehicle parked at his home.
According to the lawsuit, Senn heard emergency sirens behind him and attempted to pull over to the right shoulder but was blocked by other cars so he pulled over to the left side.
According to data released to The Bulletin through a public records request, Baltzor's Durango was traveling 95 mph just 2.7 seconds before the crash. At the moment of impact, he'd slowed down to 54 mph, while Senn was traveling at 4 mph.
The violent collision propelled Senn's car into a minivan in front of him. The force was so great, one of Senn's shoes flew off his foot and he had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters.
He and two other drivers were hospitalized as a result of the crash.
Under Oregon law, an emergency vehicle may exceed speed limits only when it does not endanger the safety of others. The lawsuit alleges Baltzor was negligent in failing to exercise due care to others, failing to maintain a proper lookout, among other allegations.
As a result of the crash, Senn suffered a traumatic brain injury, and various serious leg and spine injuries and tinnitus in both ears, the lawsuit states.
Baltzor was hired by the sheriff's office as a deputy in 2007. He's served as a firearms, baton, pepper spray and defensive tactics instructor for the sheriff's office. At the time of the crash, he'd recently returned to active duty following a monthlong lethal force investigation for shooting a man thought to have stolen a car.
He was cited in the wreck by Bend Police Department for excessive speed. And as a result of the incident — and another deputy caused wreck in November 2019 — the sheriff's office added classroom sessions to its emergency vehicle operations course for patrol deputies.
Senn is represented by attorneys Ted Runstein and Robin Runstein of Portland.
