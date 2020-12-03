A Bend driver was cited for numerous crimes after he allegedly struck two vehicles and nearly hit a stopped, occupied police car.
Around 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, Corey Michael Helm, 33, was driving a gray Chrysler 300 "at a high rate of speed" on NE 3rd Street and attempted to turn west on NE Hawthorne Avenue, according to a statement by Bend Police.
Police said an officer saw Helm drive off the road, through a business parking lot and back onto the road, before crashing into an unoccupied Nissan pickup. Several officers responded and surrounded the Chrysler but Bend Police say Helm attempted to drive.
Police also said that Helm allegedly struck a vehicle on NE Irving Avenue before crashing into the Nissan.
He was ultimately arrested and taken to Deschutes County jail on suspicion of seven counts — DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, hit-and-run, driving uninsured and driving without a license, police said.
No one was injured in the incident.
