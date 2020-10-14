Central Oregon district attorneys agree the region suffers from an addiction problem but disagree whether Measure 110, appearing in the Nov. 3 general election ballot, would significantly harm or help.
Measure 110 would make Oregon the first state in the nation to decriminalize most drugs aside from marijuana, redirecting marijuana tax dollars to addiction treatment services and downgrading most possession charges to the level of a traffic citation.
Opponents have attacked the measure for being vague and also for offering what they consider hollow promises about how to pay for it with marijuana tax revenue. They say few people are ever incarcerated for simple drug possession alone.
Supporters say the current approach to drug addiction has failed. They say a public health problem is poorly addressed by a harsh criminal justice approach, which has led to inequitable racial outcomes.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel supports the measure and defended it in an Oct. 8 virtual debate hosted by the YWCA of Greater Portland.
“Measure 110 will shift us from punishing drug addiction to using a health-based, treatment-first approach," he said.
Hummel told The Bulletin the court system is an inappropriate place to treat drug addiction.
"As a lawyer, I'm not qualified to give out medical advice," he said. "Just like I don't go to a doctor for legal advice."
Hummel is joined in his support of Measure 110 by two recently elected reform-minded Oregon district attorneys: Multnomah County's Mike Schmidt and Matthew Ellis, district attorney-elect of Wasco County.
But most, if not all, other members of the Oregon District Attorneys Association, including Wade Whiting of Crook County and Steve LeRiche of Jefferson County, strongly oppose Measure 110. They're joined by the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and the Oregon State Sheriffs Association.
Whiting, for one, accused the measure’s backers of using words like "recover" and "treatment" to disguise the bill’s true intent, to decriminalize hard drugs.
"Illegal drugs are dangerous and destroy lives," Whiting wrote in a recent column in the Central Oregonian. "Use of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs leave a wake of destruction and addiction that can and often lead to further criminal activity. As your district attorney, I will steadfastly oppose any effort made to legitimize drugs in our community."
Whiting rejected the argument by the measure's supporters that the criminal justice system can't effectively treat addiction, pointing to court diversion programs in Crook County, where defendants can have their charges reduced or dismissed after going through treatment.
"Our 18-month programs involve direct supervision with a judge, prosecutor, probation officer, defense attorney and treatment counselor monitoring compliance with treatment and verifying sobriety through urinalysis," he said. "Measure 110 does not require any treatment, just an initial health assessment to get the citation dismissed."
Whiting said Crook County voters have even less reason to vote for the measure, because Crook is not one of the Oregon counties that licenses marijuana businesses, which means it wouldn't be eligible to receive full funding under Measure 110.
