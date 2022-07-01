Authorities have released the identity of the man found dead of an apparent accidental shooting Thursday afternoon near Alfalfa.
Bend resident Neil Martell, 53, was discovered around 2 p.m. off Alfalfa Market Road about 4 miles from Bend, according to a statement from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Police are still investigating and are seeking information from anyone who was near the Mayfield Pond target shooting area Thursday afternoon. A person was seen driving a small white SUV-type vehicle, likely less than 10 years old. The person was described as a white male in his 30s.
Sheriff's office detectives are also seeking home video surveillance footage of traffic after 1 p.m. Thursday at the following locations: Neff Road between Bend and Powell Butte Highway, and Alfalfa Market Road between Powell Butte Highway and the Alfalfa Store.
Those with information may call the nonemergency dispatch line, 541-693-6911.
Martell has recent addresses in Bend and Carpinteria, California, according to public records. His next of kin has been notified, according to the sheriff's office.
Garrett Andrews has covered criminal justice for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he has 14 years experience as a newspaper reporter and a master’s degree in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver.
