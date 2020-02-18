Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel will review a January incident involving a Deschutes County sheriff's deputy and her supervisor.
Hummel said Tuesday that he was called this afternoon by Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson.
"Sheriff Nelson called and wanted to give me a heads-up there was an incident involving a supervisor and a deputy," Hummel said, and declined to identify the officers involved.
Sgt. William Bailey, sheriff's spokesman, did not immediately return multiple requests for comment.
