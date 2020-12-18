Scott Douglas Baksis had been in jail for more than a month on a felony DUII charge when a judge granted him conditional release Dec. 1.
But the 28-year-old Lake Oswego man couldn’t pay his bail.
Two days later he was found unresponsive in his cell, the subject of an apparent “non-suspicious suicide,” according to the initial law enforcement investigation.
This week, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel confirmed Baksis’ identity, though the investigation into his cause of death continues. Hummel said he expects to release the findings from the investigation next week.
“He was in the government’s custody and the family and the public deserve to know why he died,” Hummel said. “It seems like it’s death by suicide but I’m not going to make my final decision on that until the investigation is completely over.”
Around 11:22 p.m., Oct. 23, Baksis, 28, was pulled over at the corner of NW Hill Street and NW Greenwood Avenue, court records show. A Bend Police Department officer arrested him on suspicion of DUII and driving with a suspended license.
Because Baksis had two prior DUII convictions in the past 10 years and an alleged high blood alcohol content, he was charged under Oregon’s felony DUII law, which makes it more difficult for inmates to be released from custody ahead of trial.
Baksis was appointed a public defender and on Dec. 1, Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Walter Miller approved a conditional release agreement that set Baksis’ security at $20,000, meaning he needed to pay 10% of that, or $2,000, to be released from jail.
Hummel on Friday confirmed the only reason Baksis remained in jail after being granted release was because he couldn’t post bail.
Around 8 p.m. Dec. 3, guards conducting routine rounds found Baksis unresponsive. They called for an ambulance and attempted life-saving measures including CPR and the use of an automatic external defibrillator.
Baksis died three days later at St. Charles Bend. An autopsy was performed Dec. 9, though the results have not yet been released.
Hummel wouldn’t discuss the case but said reform is needed for the cash bail system employed in most U.S. state criminal courts, which he said keeps non-dangerous people locked away for months at a time.
The official investigation into Baksis' is headed by the Redmond Police Department, which declined through a spokesman to confirm Baksis’ identity or provide any further information.
“We appreciate your investigative intuitiveness regarding this case, and we would encourage The Bulletin to run a story on Suicide Prevention while utilizing resources such as Deschutes County Mental Health and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center," Lt. Jesse Petersen wrote to The Bulletin. “This could be a very valuable story for our community, especially during the pandemic and holiday season.”
Research into how the pandemic has affected rates of suicide and self-harm has yet to show a notable increase, though suicide is known to be the most common cause of death in U.S. jails. If confirmed, Baksis’ death would be the third suicide in the Deschutes County jail in three years.
In March 2018, Bryan Michael Penner, a suspect in his ex-girlfriend’s disappearance, was found unresponsive in a semi-private shower adjoining the dorm he shared with around 14 other inmates. The body of Penner's ex-girlfriend, Sara Gomez, was found in May 2018.
In February of this year, Chad Braden Bomar was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with one other inmate. Bomar had been in custody for 10 days following an arrest for alleged theft.
Penner’s mother, Brigitte Thomas, has an active lawsuit against the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in Federal Court.
Bomar’s mother, Ronda, told The Bulletin on Friday she intends to sue, as well.
