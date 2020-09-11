After a former employee's claims of a racist and sexist workplace, Deschutes County's district attorney released the results of a third-party investigation he says largely vindicates his staff.
"It was uncomfortable for people in my office to have allegations against them aired publicly for months with no opportunity to respond," District Attorney John Hummel said in a statement Friday.
In March, Hummel's office was issued a notice of intent to sue by former prosecutor Jasmyn Troncoso, who worked in the district attorney's office from July 2019 to May 2020. She alleged a hostile work environment, claiming she was called "anorexic" by her peers and was made to feel unwelcome due to her race and gender.
Hummel hired Bend employment attorney Peter Hicks to conduct an investigation on behalf of his office. The results were sent to media by Hummel's assistant on Friday. Hicks' findings state witnesses only corroborated one of Troncoso's claims, that a judicial assistant briefly kept a mug on her desk displaying a racist message.
"The majority of the witnesses had no recollection of hearing any comments of the type alleged by Ms. Troncoso," reads Hicks' 34-page report.
In light of the findings, Hummel announced Friday the judicial assistant had been punished with five days unpaid leave from work.
"With the investigator’s report now public, Deschutes County residents can see that, like anyone, we are not perfect, but we did not do what we were alleged to have done," Hummel said.
Troncoso, who now lives in San Bernardino County, issued a response through her attorney.
"Mr. Hummel's press release today is further evidence of the backlash suffered by women of color who accuse historically white institutions, like the Deschutes County District Attorney's office, of discrimination," her lawyer, Matthew C. Ellis, wrote.
Troncoso has yet to formally sue the DA's office. If she does, Hummel, as a state employee, would not be personally liable.
(2) comments
Within hours...
https://ktvz.com/news/2020/09/11/hummel-releases-report-disputing-most-of-ex-prosecutors-race-sex-bias-claims/
KTVZ 21 offers additional inflammatory comments from Hummel.
Guaranteed to see a civil suit filed.
