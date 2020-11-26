At this moment in Bend, police officers are arresting people for having user amounts of hard drugs, despite the fact the district attorney has said he won’t prosecute those cases.
With the passage of Measure 110 on Nov. 3, Oregon became the first state to decriminalize controlled substances including heroin, meth, cocaine and oxycodone.
The next morning, District Attorney John Hummel sent an email directing his staff to dismiss all pending drug possession cases, even though the law doesn’t go into effect until Feb. 1.
“By virtue of passing this ballot measure, Oregonians have expressed a desire to remove the potential of criminal penalties for the possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, we will dismiss all pending (possession of a controlled substance) prosecutions that are below the quantity thresholds set forth” in the law, Hummel said.
Despite the dismissal of dozens of drug possession cases in Deschutes County over the past three weeks, Bend Police officers are still operating under the current law, that is, arresting people for drug possession, according to spokeswoman Lt. Juli McConkey, who said the department was not notified of the changes by Hummel.
“We will follow the current law and allow the district attorney to make their own charging decisions as their discretion allows,” Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said in a statement.
Advocates for drug law reform consider Measure 110 a step toward drug decriminalization, not legalization, as possessing hard drugs will remain illegal in Oregon after February. Possessing drugs will be reduced to the level of a traffic ticket, and criminal penalties will remain in place for selling and manufacturing.
Hummel and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt were the only district attorneys in the state to support the measure, which was opposed by the Oregon District Attorney’s Association.
In Central Oregon, the Crook and Jefferson county district attorneys have been prosecuting drug possession since Nov. 3 and say they will continue to do so until the law changes Feb. 1.
“To simply dismiss drug cases would be a violation of the oath I took to uphold the law,” said Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting. “If other jurisdictions are dismissing drug charges without reducing to violations, that is legalization.”
The new law could spell the end for Oregon’s local drug courts, which mandate intensive treatment and which supporters credit with a record of success.
“It remains to be seen if we will have the numbers to continue to run a viable program,” Whiting said. “I will do what I can to salvage a program because it is evidence-based and effective.”
Jefferson County District Attorney Steve LeRiche is also worried about the new law.
“Nearly every violent crime in our county has some kind of involvement with intoxicants, and expanding the availability of intoxicants in our society is a scary thought,” LeRiche said.
He worries it will be a “disservice to addicts,” as it will remove an important impetus for recovery.
“Ignoring a (possession of a controlled substance) case or selective enforcement for political reasons is actually a failure to offer an addict treatment,” he said of Hummel dismissing drug possession charges.
Regardless of this opposition, the state is now preparing for Measure 110 and much remains to be worked out at the legislative and state agency level, according to Janice Garceau, director of Deschutes County Behavioral Health, who called preparing for Measure 110 to take effect “a very complicated prospect.”
The measure redirects $70 million in marijuana tax revenue currently going to drug treatment programs and schools, and it’s not yet known what funding will replace it.
“The devil’s in the details,” Garceau said. “I think that there’s some commitment to working this out and making sure the intent of the measure is implemented without inadvertently harming other systems that are providing services now.”
Deschutes County could end up providing new services, or existing systems could grow. Measure 110 mentions funding recovery centers and personal health assessments, which the county could play a role in, Garceau said.
“I would say that we’re really supportive of the intent behind Measure 110,” she said. “It is the right direction to be headed for people with substance use disorders.”
