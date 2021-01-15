The Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy who shot a man in the shoulder during a standoff last month near Alfalfa acted within the law, the Deschutes County district attorney has determined.
In announcing his decision over a Zoom press conference on Friday, District Attorney John Hummel went a step further and praised the actions of Deputy Mike Mangin and other officers who responded on Dec. 16 to the incident, saying they demonstrated admirable concern for their suicidal subject.
“The restraint and compassion shown by the involved officers and deputies was striking and commendable,” Hummel said.
The man who was shot, Steven Eugene Newburg, 53, is now in custody in Washington, where he faces a parole violation charge in an older kidnapping case. Hummel said Newburg has recovered from the injury to his trapezius muscle, which was a “through-and-through” bullet wound listed as a minor injury.
Hummel said he would pursue charges against Newburg for his role in the incident.
On the morning of Dec. 15, Mangin and fellow sheriff's deputy Clint Baltzor were tasked with serving an arrest warrant on Newburg on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service. Newburg was said to be suicidal and determined to not return to prison.
The deputies located Newburg at the first house they tried, but he ran out a back door, prompting a six-hour manhunt in the scrubland east of Bend that was ultimately unsuccessful.
The next morning, Mangin and Baltzor headed for a camping area Newburg was known to frequent. There they found a man matching his description. It was Newburg and police say he pulled out a knife and disregarded commands to give himself up.
Officers tried several less-lethal methods to stop Newburg, including a bean-bag launcher, police dog and a Taser.
Brandishing the knife, Newburg took a step toward Mangin, 15 to 20 feet away. At this, Mangin fired his handgun once, hitting Newburg in the top of the shoulder.
Despite his injury, Newburg still did not give up. He held the knife to his throat, creating a depression visible to the deputies.
Two Bend Police officers arrived on scene around this time. One began recording the incident on his cellphone. (Though both the sheriff’s office and Bend Police Department are in the process of adding body cameras to their ranks, none of the officers was wearing one at the time.)
Hummel released the 8-minute clip Friday. It shows a deputy toss several gauze pads to Newburg, who is sitting on the ground about 10 feet away. Hummel said the deputy intentionally tossed them a ways away from the man to get him to stand and abandon his weapon.
The ruse worked and as Newburg stood to retrieve the gauze, officers tackled him and took him into custody.
“I didn’t want to fight you guys,” Newburg said as officers restrained him on the ground and began treating his wound. “Thank you for the job you do.”
During the investigation, the sheriff's deputy union did not allow Mangin to turn over blood and urine samples, which Hummel had requested to help determine if the deputy was in any way impaired at the time of the incident. Hummel stressed he did not have reason to suspect Mangin was impaired, and he was “disappointed” the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Employee Association did not provide the evidence.
Mangin was hired by the office in 2012. He has returned to active patrol duty, but a sheriff's office spokesman said he was not available for comment Friday.
