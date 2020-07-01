The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is no longer conducting a planned training on officer-to-officer intervention that had been scheduled this month — the kind of training that could have saved George Floyd’s life when he died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
The office’s original choice to lead the training, Greg Walker, stepped aside this week under pressure for social media posts some called racist, sexist and anti-homeless.
Walker, 67, is a former Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy, military veteran and co-author of the 2007 police training manual, “The Verbal Judo Way of Leadership: Empowering the Thin Blue Line From the Inside Up.” He’s also, according to the sheriff’s office and Walker, a personal friend of Sheriff Shane Nelson.
This month, the sheriff’s office accepted a no-bid proposal by the Verbal Judo Institute, a training organization affiliated with the book Walker co-wrote, to hold a two-day, agencywide training in officer intervention, for which the institute was to receive $7,710. But over the weekend, Walker’s social media history was vetted by the activist group Central Oregon Peacekeepers, which cited recent examples of what it called “problematic and hateful” commentary.
Over various posts, Walker mimicked a Latino accent, joked about using his special forces training to infiltrate Black Lives Matter protests and complained about Portland’s “professional homeless” population.
He called teen climate activist Greta Thunberg a “gloom goblin” who should “STFU” (“shut the f--- up”), and reposted an article about a female journalist who was slapped by a passing runner, calling her a “snowflake” for complaining.
“Ms. Snowflake, be damn glad you weren’t covering a Hells Angels toy run as your bottom would have been open season for some serious pats/slaps and ‘Christmas cheer,’” Walker wrote. “Get a life.”
Walker lives in Portland but remains interested in the news in Central Oregon, notably the race for Deschutes County sheriff. He regularly posts on the page of Nelson’s election opponent, Scott Schaier, whom Walker has called a “millennial child.”
“Did I mention that before entering law enforcement he was a used car salesman? Really. I’m not kidding. Here’s a guest editorial on this wanker,” Walker wrote, linking to a guest column in The Nugget News in Sisters.
Monday evening, after tangling online with activists throughout the day, Walker announced he would “step away” from the training because, he said, commenters on the Central Oregon Peacekeepers Facebook page had personally attacked Riccardo Waites, head of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, who had endorsed the Verbal Judo training.
“COBLA’s mission is simply too important to allow its being shamed by so-called ‘peacekeepers’ through their Facebook page,” Walker wrote. “Also, Sheriff Shane Nelson, my longtime dear friend, is being unfairly questioned and second-guessed by some of these same individuals.”
Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. William Bailey said Nelson does not have a personal Facebook page and had not seen the posts in question.
When asked if the sheriff feels hiring his friend to conduct training represents a conflict of interest, Bailey replied, “The Sheriff’s Office has hired the Verbal Judo Institute to conduct the training.”
A letter from Walker to Bailey, shared by Walker, shows Walker was involved in negotiations to lead the training sessions and was to be the only instructor.
In the letter, Walker wrote that though interest in Verbal Judo had gone “through the proverbial roof” since the death of George Floyd, the institute had decided to not charge the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office for the three days Walker would be in Bend between training days, as it typically did.
In an interview, Walker refused to apologize for any of his online posts, saying, “I will not be intimidated.”
“In this particular time in this country there is a segment of the population that feels that it can intimidate and frustrate anybody that it feels opposes its political agenda,” he said. “And the (Central) Oregon Peacekeepers and those that post to it as their members represent that segment, in my professional opinion.”
He said the adults opposing him online are “high schoolers” who hate police officers and promote violence and who cherry-picked his Facebook page to make him look bad. He mentioned his online detractors by name and cited offensive posts he viewed on their pages.
“There’s a lot of ugliness that they themselves are posting, to include profanity — excessive profanity,” Walker said. “They’re not particularly tolerant or sensitive or building any bridges with law enforcement, which is what part of our goal is supposed to be. I just found it like, OK, we’re calling the kettle black.”
By Tuesday, Walker’s Facebook page was no longer publicly visible.
Verbal Judo was developed in 1983 by former academic George Thompson. Stressing its “Five Universal Truths” — the first of which is “All people want to be treated with dignity and respect” — the method teaches officers to use clear communication to de-escalate tense situations.
Officer intervention training is a separate area, though based on the same principles. Verbal Judo’s officer intervention course encourages officers to “step up and step in” when they see misconduct by other officers, up to physically intervening to stop the behavior.
The training is considered especially relevant now because three fellow officers watched former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneel on George Floyd’s neck and did not stop him. Since Floyd’s death, states and local governments have proposed laws aimed at cracking the “Blue Wall of Silence” that would require officers to report violations of the law or administrative policy.
Bend Police Chief Jim Porter said his department moved away from Verbal Judo five years ago, replacing it with conflict intervention training, which he said is more consistent with the curriculum taught at the state police academy. Bend Police’s conflict intervention training is often led by psychologists and people who have experienced mental health crisis. It’s intended to better prepare officers to work with people with substance abuse and mental health issues.
Bend Police Department occasionally uses outside educators for training. Recent examples include courses on leadership and “compassionate communication” with homeless people. In those instances, the department used an open bidding process and solicited multiple vendors. Bend Police also carefully vetted the winning bidders, Porter said.
Of hiring a personal friend to conduct training, Porter said: “We’re very careful when we hire vendors to make sure that there is no conflict of interest.”
Walker said his background includes instances of standing up to unethical colleagues. His canceled training course was to have included discussion of several of those incidents.
In one, while serving in the military in El Salvador, Walker said he attempted to get a critically wounded man loaded onto a helicopter to get to a hospital, but the Salvadoran pilot refused to help. After asking several times, Walker said he pulled out his .45-caliber pistol and held it so the man could see it, which was enough to convince him.
“That’s called stepping up and stepping in and doing the hard right over the easy wrong, regardless of the repercussions that would have come down on me, and they would have been huge.”
He said everyone has posted something offensive at some point.
“These people are alienating me and a whole bunch of people by saying, ‘Hey, kill cops. Hurt cops,’” he said. “That’s the reality of being a human being: You can alienate everybody.”
