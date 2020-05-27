The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is considering buying a helicopter to aid its highly active search and rescue unit.
It would be the only law enforcement helicopter in use in Oregon.
According to emails released through a public records request, the aircraft getting the most attention is an Airbus H125, which costs $3 million new. According to an H125 maintenance schedule prepared for DCSO, five years of maintenance, parts, fuel and other costs would cost approximately $595,000.
DCSO has also taken steps to partner with other agencies, and sent staff on four out-of-state trips to research the feasibility of an air program.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office cautioned that the idea is still just an idea, there are many variables to work out and DCSO is "nowhere near" ready to buy one. Even if DCSO finds a suitable aircraft and develops a plan to operate it, the purchase could be delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The sheriff’s search and rescue obligations under Oregon law and the vast, diverse nature of Deschutes County geography require that we review the tools we have to meet these obligations,” DCSO Capt. Deron McMaster said in an email to The Bulletin. “We have been conducting a study based on the activities of our SAR unit and assessing any way possible to better serve our community.”
Sheriff Shane Nelson declined to be interviewed for this story.
DCSO’s SAR team is one of the largest and most active in the state, performing around 132 missions per year — an average of one every three days. This is owed in part to Deschutes County's rugged geography and reputation as a top outdoor destination. Many of the most serious calls for rescue come from the slopes of Mt. Jefferson (10,495 ft.), Three Fingered Jack (7,844 ft.) and Middle Sister (10,046 ft.).
Traditionally, helicopters are called in only in extraordinary life saving efforts, when there’s a risk of loss of “life, limb or eyesight.” When helicopters are deemed necessary in Oregon, SAR units call the Oregon Army National Guard, which keeps Chinook Blackhawks and Lakotas in Pendleton.
DCSO estimates a helicopter could be used on around 24 rescues a year, and also used in fire and search missions, as well as for training. In studying feasibility, officials estimated it would clock between 200 and 300 flight hours per year.
Email records released to The Bulletin reveal helicopter-related communications by DCSO personnel dating to last summer, when a Hillsboro-based Airbus dealer reached out with an offer on an aircraft. At the time, the office was still researching funding sources and wasn’t ready to jump into a contract “just yet,” said Lt. Bryan Husband, the search and rescue unit commander, in an email.
Since last summer, DCSO has sent staff members twice to California and twice to Washington to research police helicopter operations. The total cost of the trips was $4,143.35.
DCSO officials have several options for acquiring a helicopter. They've contacted military officials about surplus aircraft. They've considered receiving donated aircraft, like in Whitefish, Montana, where the rescue outfit Two Bear Air is funded by a wealthy resident.
DCSO has also looked at purchasing a new or used aircraft, with a focus on the Airbus H125.
Powerful, agile and highly versatile, the single-engine H125 is the most popular law enforcement helicopter in the country, representing half of all police helicopters delivered over the past 10 years, according to an Airbus spokeswoman.
DCSO could be eligible for a state fuel reimbursement program, though it would only cover fuel used on rescue missions. Otherwise, assuming 300 flight hours per year, fuel for the H-125 would cost between $66,000 and $71,000 per year.
Another matter is who would fly the helicopter. Some helicopter-equipped SAR units have paid full or part-time pilots. Others are staffed with volunteers. McMaster, the sheriff's captain, said DCSO would recruit one with extensive SAR experience and multiple thousands of hours of flying time.
Oregon sheriffs are required by state law to provide SAR services to their communities, leaving the cost borne entirely by the county government. The U.S. features a patchwork of SAR funding mechanisms. Wyoming and Colorado have special fees for hunting licenses and outdoor permits to fund SAR. One idea in Oregon, a bill that would have funded SAR by selling $10 and $25 cards to outdoor users, failed last legislative session.
No Oregon law enforcement agency currently operates a helicopter. Lane County owns one, though it eliminated funding for its aviation program in 2012. Yamhill County used to have one but sold it years ago. Jackson County, another county with heavy SAR activity, contracts with a private company to use its aircraft when available. Portland Police Bureau, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police own fixed-wing aircraft, according to the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
In early March, Oregon sheriffs were warned by the Oregon Military Department that its air units would likely be scarce or unavailable as the pandemic continues. In response, Sheriff Nelson helped draft a letter to the Forest Service asking that it close trailheads and suspend mountain climbing to keep people from becoming injured and requiring rescue.
“The lack of helicopter resources makes mountain rescues even more difficult and without expedient patient extraction, the risk of death increases after an accident,” read the letter, signed by the current president of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan.
Deschutes County budget presentations are going on this week, and the sheriff's office is scheduled to appear before the county commission on Thursday. With property tax rates set prior to the COVID outbreak, the big variable in funding local law enforcement at the moment is how hard the pandemic will impact the state grants many local departments depend on.
Deschutes commissioner Tony DeBone said he'd heard talk about a SAR helicopter but none is currently budgeted. He said SAR is relatively inexpensive compared with other programs as it requires little new equipment and is staffed largely by "high-adventure" volunteers who enjoy the job.
"There's a cost to it, but there's also a life to it," DeBone said.
