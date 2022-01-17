Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson plans to address a far-right group Tuesday in a closed-door meeting.
Members of the public and media representatives will not be allowed to attend Tuesday night’s meeting of the Central Oregon chapter of People’s Rights, according to organizer BJ Soper.
“Our meetings are usually open to the members of our group and people that would like to join our effort,” Soper wrote to The Bulletin on Monday. “The media circus surrounding something so simple has caused this to be a member only meeting with no media allowed. We want to ensure a private quiet event to accomplish our goal of learning about the coming issues and not have to deal with a disruption or media circus.”’
Since the meeting was reported over the weekend, some have been critical of the sheriff’s decision to deal with a group that opposes mask and vaccine mandates.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said Nelson was asked by the group to speak about drug decriminalization and the office’s Guardian Angel program, which connects drug users with medication-assisted treatment without fear of legal repercussions.
The sheriff’s remarks will not cover public health issues, wrote sheriff’s Sgt. Jayson Janes.
“Sheriff Nelson believes one of his obligations as Sheriff is to share information about the Sheriff’s Office, programs the office offers, and explain ballot measures and their effects to residents of Deschutes County,” Janes wrote. “Presenting to groups about these topics does not translate into our office holding or supporting various group/organizational beliefs or ideals.”
People’s Rights is a national far-right group founded by Ammon Bundy in 2020 aimed at pushing back against pandemic-related restrictions and government overreach the group claims threatens members’ rights. Bundy is best known as the leader of the 2016 takeover and standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
Though the group is new to the area, Soper is known in the Redmond area. A former pro rodeo rider, he became politicized during the 2014 standoff at Cliven Bundy’s ranch in Nevada and formed a militia group called Central Oregon Constitutional Guard to counter what he calls overreach by the federal government.
In the early days of the pandemic, Soper was one of the first local conservative leaders to openly defy Gov. Kate Brown’s social-distancing mandates by organizing regular public meetings outside the shuttered Redmond City Hall.
Soper said People’s Rights chapters are highly self-managing and the local one claims 4,000 members across Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties. The chapter formed in March 2020.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said if asked, he’d address People’s Rights, too. The outspoken progressive DA said he hasn’t turned down a speaking engagement since taking office in 2014.
“My philosophy is I speak to any group that invites me,” he said. “I represent everyone in Deschutes County: people I agree with and people I disagree with. Everyone deserves to hear from their elected officials.”
“I tell you what though, if I were invited, I would show up and tell them what I think of them, candidly and directly. I wouldn’t tailor my message to appease them. I would tell them they’re an anti-American, dangerous group that repulses me, and we’d go from there.”
Soper said Hummel would be allowed to speak to the group only if he agrees to take questions.
Hummel said he would take questions, and would insist on recording the meeting to post online.
Soper wrote a response to a piece about the meeting by local news station Central Oregon Daily, calling it inflammatory and one-sided. He said Monday his group is still considering suing the station.
“Everything is on the table,” he wrote.
The fact that Sheriff Nelson is even meeting with a fringe group that supports insurrection is worthy of censure at best, and even rises to the level of recall.
Sheriff Nelson needs to stand up and defend the health and safety of the Deschutes County residents he represents--all of them, not some fringe group that wants to stage a hot-air rally at the fairgrounds. Soper's little mob of anti-American phony patriots are a threat to democracy. Sue me, too, B.J.
'Media circus...' lol
I'm just sure the level of media frenzy will rise above 1-2 poorly compensated reporters sitting in back, taking notes of what was said by public officials and by those that have distressingly poor understanding of libel and law.
