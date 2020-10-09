Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson was exposed to COVID-19 earlier this week, though he didn't say where or when.
Speaking for the sheriff, a spokesman for the the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office referred all questions about the exposure to a short Facebook post on the sheriff's re-election page.
"Earlier this week I had a low-risk exposure to COVID-19," the statement reads. "I have no symptoms. I am feeling great and working remotely. County Health Services Director and his colleagues have suggested I self-isolate. I want to make sure to keep our Sheriff's Office men and women and first responders safe, as well as the public."
Other posts on the re-election page show the sheriff has lately kicked his campaign into a higher gear numerous appearances around the county with three weeks remaining in his race with opponent Scott Schaier. Social media posts show Nelson at recent campaign events in La Pine and Bend, sometimes without a mask.
Dr. George Conway, director of Deschutes County Public Health, also declined to discuss the sheriff's case, including what instructions he gave to Nelson, citing privacy concerns.
The sheriff likely was notified of his exposure to COVID-19 through the county's contact tracing efforts, which involve identifying individuals who came into close contact with a COVID-positive person during their infectious period.
"When an individual is identified as a close contact, a public health staff person reaches out to them and lets them know that they were exposed and asks them to self-quarantine for 14-days," said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County's preparedness coordinator.
During a quarantine period, a contact tracer stays in contact with the exposed person to offer resources and arrange for testing if needed, Emerson said.
In his statement, the sheriff used the term "self-isolate," but it's possible he meant "self-quarantine."
"Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick," Emerson said. "Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick."
